Sheffield United 3-0 Burnley: John Lundstram and Lys Mousset inspire Blades victory

John Lundstram scored twice and Lys Mousset registered a hat-trick of assists as Sheffield United thrashed Burnley 3-0 at Bramall Lane.

The Blades netted all three goals in the first half with the result moving them up to sixth in the Premier League in what has been an extraordinary season so far for the promoted side, while Burnley drop to 14th.

Lundstram opened the scoring (17) when he rounded off a fantastic team goal. Defender Enda Stevens found David McGoldrick with a long ball down the left - bursting forward and crossing to Mousset in the middle - who made a crucial touch to set up Lundstram on his right, who slotted home.

John Lundstram scored two similar goals as Sheffield United dominated

He registered his second of the afternoon with a near-identical goal (43) and 91 seconds later the Blades found themselves 3-0 up (44) when John Fleck hit a spinning left-footed shot across goal to beat 'keeper Nick Pope.

Sheffield United dominated the second half and Burnley failed to register a single shot on target across the 90 minutes in what was an impressive victory for Chris Wilder's men.

How Lundstram and Mousset blew out Burnley

Both sides saw early penalty appeals turned down. Fleck's ball into the Burnley box appeared to hit Ashley Westwood on the arm before Jack O'Connell nudged Jay Rodriguez in the back, but referee Simon Hooper was not interested in either claims.

The Blades dominated the early stages; striker McGoldrick had the first real chance when the ball fell to him from a George Baldock cross after Mousset failed to connect. He had plenty of space and time to get a shot on target but fired well wide.

However, Sheffield United deservedly took the lead with a well-taken counter-attack. Lundstram found the back of the net after Mousset just about poked the ball in his direction from McGoldrick's cross.

Burnley then saw another penalty appeal turned down when the ball appeared to strike O'Connell on the arm, with VAR backing up Hooper's initial decision, despite Sean Dyche's protests.

Player ratings Sheffield United: Henderson (8), Basham (8), Egan (8), O'Connell (7), Baldock (8), Lundstram (9), Norwood (8), Fleck (8), Stevens (8), McGoldrick (8), Mousset (9)



Subs used: Sharp (8), McBurnie (7), Jagielka (n/a)



Burnley: Pope (7), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (6), Mee (6), Pieters (5), Hendrick (6), Westwood (6), Cork (6), McNeil (6), Rodriguez (6), Barnes (6)



Subs used: Taylor (7), Brady (6), Vydra (n/a)



Man of the match: Lys Mousset

Soon after and Sheffield United found themselves 2-0 ahead. The goal was almost identical to the first; Stevens ran down the left, crossed in to Mousset who flicked it on to Lundstram and he fired past Pope.

Then, just 91 seconds later, Fleck made it 3-0 when James Tarkowski was dispossessed by Mousset. The young French striker fed through his team-mate down the left and Fleck shot across goal with his left foot to beat Pope once again.

Lundstram searched desperately for a hat-trick and spurned several good opportunities in the second half. Billy Sharp could have made it four, but a good close-range save from Pope denied him.

Burnley failed to register a single shot on target across the 90 minutes and Sheffield United comfortably saw the game out to go four games unbeaten and register their biggest Premier League win of the season.

What the managers said

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "They had it, we didn't in the first half. We were miles off where we've been lately performance-wise. We were miles off.

"You can't come to a ground like this with a hungry group like Chris [Wilder] has here, working for everything and make the mistakes that we did. They punished us.

"It's fair to say I wasn't polite with my words [at half-time]. But I try to be constructive within that.

"On another day we might have got out of jail if a few other decisions went our way but it definitely would have been getting out of jail, because they were the far better team.

"I'm expecting my players to learn from this. You can't go through the Premier League defending in the manor we did today. We were not at the races."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder: "We were clinical today. We took our chances and defended as we had to. The second goal was important. For two midfield players to score goals, that's great.

"Lundstram has really taken to the Premier League and produced good performances. He has raised his game.

"Our defensive record has been really good, we need to keep that going."

Man of the Match - Lys Mousset

Lys Mousset registered all three assists against Burnley

If there was two to hand out, they would be going to John Lundstram and Lys Mousset, but unfortunately, we can only pick one, and it will go to the French striker who set up all of today's goals.

The 23-year-old Mousset just about pips it. He now has three goals and three assists from eight Premier League matches since arriving from Bournemouth for £10m in the summer.

That transfer raised eyebrows and most Cherries fans were happy to see him leave the south coast after just three goals in 58 top-flight games - but he is looking a changed man in Yorkshire - and is now finding the best form of his career under Chris Wilder.

Team news Sheffield United made one change with striker Lys Mousset coming in for Callum Robinson, who picked up a knock at West Ham but was fit enough to make the bench.



Burnley were unchanged from the team who lost 4-2 to Chelsea last time out with Jay Rodriguez partnering Ashley Barnes in attack.

Opta Stats

By scoring three goals, all in the first half, Sheffield United equalled their total haul from their previous five home Premier League games (3 in 5 home games).

Burnley are winless in their last eight away Premier League games, their longest such run since their first 17 on the road in 2016-17.

United are the 54th different side Burnley manager Sean Dyche has faced in his English league career - but just the fourth he hasn't beaten, also failing against Arsenal (9 games), Manchester United (8 games) and Coventry (2 games).

Burnley have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 13 away league games, since a goalless draw at Watford in January.

Burnley conceded three goals in a Premier League first half for the first time since December 2018 against Everton.

This is just the ninth occasion a United player has scored 2+ goals in a Premier League game, with John Lundstram the first to do so since Nathan Blake against Newcastle in April 1994.

Lys Moussett is the ninth player to register three assists in the first half of a Premier League game and the first since Kyle Walker-Peters for Tottenham against Bournemouth in December 2018.

Mousset is just the fifth player to assist 3+ goals in a single Premier League game for a newly-promoted side, and the first since Darren Huckerby for Norwich in January 2005.

What's next?

Both sides are back in action on Saturday, November 9 in 3pm kick-offs; Sheffield United travel to Tottenham while Burnley host West Ham.