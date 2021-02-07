Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield United vs Chelsea. Premier League.

Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United 1

  • A Rüdiger (54th minute own goal)

Chelsea 2

  • M Mount (43rd minute)
  • Jorginho (58th minute pen)

Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel's side win at Bramall Lane to move fifth in Premier League

Free match highlights and report as Mason Mount strike and Jorginho penalty settle incident-packed contest at Bramall Lane; Antonio Rudiger own goal gifts Sheffield United equaliser but parity lasts just four minutes; Chelsea climb to fifth, a point outside the top four, Blades stay bottom

Jack Wilkinson

@jacktwilkinson

Sunday 7 February 2021 21:12, UK

Jorginho celebrates scoring from the spot for Chelsea vs Sheff Utd
Image: Jorginho celebrates scoring from the spot for Chelsea vs Sheff Utd

Chelsea claimed a third consecutive victory under Thomas Tuchel as they beat Sheffield United 2-1 in an incident-packed contest at Bramall Lane to climb to fifth in the Premier League.

Mason Mount set Chelsea on their way with a clinical finish from Timo Werner's cutback shortly before half-time, but the Blades were level within nine minutes of the restart when Antonio Rudiger's bizarre own goal gifted the hosts an equaliser - the first goal conceded of Tuchel's tenure.

Having denied Sheffield United a first-half penalty, VAR took centre stage as Chelsea restored their lead four minutes later, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's foul on Werner penalised after referee Kevin Friend consulted the pitchside monitor, allowing Jorginho to convert from the spot for the second game running.

Rudiger atoned for his earlier error with a string of crucial defensive interventions that saw out the Chelsea win and condemned the battling Blades - who remain rooted to the foot of the table, 12 points from safety - to an 18th defeat of the season.

More to follow.

What's next?

Sheffield United host Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday at 7.30pm, before travelling to West Ham in the Premier League on Monday at 6pm.

Chelsea
Newcastle United

Monday 15th February 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Chelsea travel to Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday at 8pm, before host Newcastle on Monday Night Football at 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

