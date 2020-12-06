Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield United vs Leicester City. Premier League.

Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United 1

  • O McBurnie (26th minute)

Leicester City 2

  • Ayoze Pérez (24th minute)
  • J Vardy (90th minute)

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester: Jamie Vardy nets last-gasp winner to leave Blades reeling

Report as Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy seizes on late John Fleck mistake to snap back-to-back defeats for Leicester City; Oli McBurnie's first goal of the season looked to have grabbed a point for the winless Blades

Sunday 6 December 2020 16:19, UK

Image: Jamie Vardy celebrates last-minute winner vs Sheffield United

Jamie Vardy struck a 90th-minute winner to grab Leicester a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United, leaving Chris Wilder’s men in all sorts of trouble in the Premier League

Ayoze Perez fired Leicester in front (24) after seizing upon a deflected shot by Marc Albrighton but Oli McBurnie scored his first goal of the season minutes later (26), heading in from a corner.

Leicester's performance tailed off in the second period but they could have had the game wrapped up as both Vardy and James Maddison hit the post in the first half.

The Blades were minutes away from their second point of the season but Vardy, who grew up a Sheffield Wednesday fan, raced clear from a Maddison pass with one of the last attacks of the game and grabbed maximum points for the Foxes.

The Blades remain winless at the foot of the Premier League table and have taken just one point from the last 42 available in the league.

Player ratings

Sheff Utd: Ramsdale (7), Baldock (6), Basham (6), Egan (6), Bryan (6), Lowe (5), Berge (6), Fleck (5), Lundstram (6), McBurnie (8), Burke (6)

Subs used: Norwood (6), Brewster (6)

Leicester : Schmeichel (7), Justin (7), Fofana (6), Evans (6), Fuchs (5), Albrighton (7), Tielemans (7), Mendy (6), Perez (7), Maddison (7), Vardy (8)

Subs used: Ndidi (6), Iheanacho (5)

Man of the match: Jamie Vardy

What's next?

Sheffield United have a trip to Southampton next Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Meanwhile, Leicester still have work to do in order to top their Europa League group on Thursday against AEK Athens before host Brighton in the Premier League next Saturday.

