Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester: Jamie Vardy nets last-gasp winner to leave Blades reeling

Jamie Vardy struck a 90th-minute winner to grab Leicester a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United, leaving Chris Wilder’s men in all sorts of trouble in the Premier League
Ayoze Perez fired Leicester in front (24) after seizing upon a deflected shot by Marc Albrighton but Oli McBurnie scored his first goal of the season minutes later (26), heading in from a corner.
Leicester's performance tailed off in the second period but they could have had the game wrapped up as both Vardy and James Maddison hit the post in the first half.
The Blades were minutes away from their second point of the season but Vardy, who grew up a Sheffield Wednesday fan, raced clear from a Maddison pass with one of the last attacks of the game and grabbed maximum points for the Foxes.
The Blades remain winless at the foot of the Premier League table and have taken just one point from the last 42 available in the league.
Player ratings
Sheff Utd: Ramsdale (7), Baldock (6), Basham (6), Egan (6), Bryan (6), Lowe (5), Berge (6), Fleck (5), Lundstram (6), McBurnie (8), Burke (6)
Subs used: Norwood (6), Brewster (6)
Leicester : Schmeichel (7), Justin (7), Fofana (6), Evans (6), Fuchs (5), Albrighton (7), Tielemans (7), Mendy (6), Perez (7), Maddison (7), Vardy (8)
Subs used: Ndidi (6), Iheanacho (5)
Man of the match: Jamie Vardy
What's next?
Sheffield United have a trip to Southampton next Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Meanwhile, Leicester still have work to do in order to top their Europa League group on Thursday against AEK Athens before host Brighton in the Premier League next Saturday.