Sheffield United 1-2 West Brom: Baggies fight back to leapfrog Blades

4:22 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 with goals from Gareth Barry and Kieran Gibbs.

United were rewarded for their early dominance as Mark Duffy found David McGoldrick (12), who calmly slotted past Sam Johnstone to put the Blades in the lead.

Against the run of play, Barry equalised (41) for the Baggies with a fierce strike after good work by Harvey Barnes.

West Brom started the second half strongly and after missing a glorious opportunity, Barnes back-heeled for Gibbs (75) who needed just one touch to fire the Baggies ahead from six yards.

Player ratings Sheffield United: Henderson (6), Baldock (6), Stevens (5), Fleck (6), O'Connell (6), Basham (7), Sharp (5), Egan (5), Norwood (6), McGoldrick (7), Duffy (8)



Subs: Brunt (n/a)



West Brom: Johnstone (6), Adarabioyo (7), Dawson (7), Hegazi (6), Gibbs (7), Livermore (6), Barry (7), Phillips (6), Barnes (8), Gayle (6), Rodriguez (6)



Subs: Coutts (6), Washington (5), Johnson (n/a)



Man of the match: Harvey Barnes

The result means that West Brom leapfrog United into third place and are now just three points adrift of second-placed Leeds, albeit having played a game extra.

Sheffield United started well as West Brom struggled to cope with their high line and the lively Duffy. Inevitably, it was Duffy who eventually found the space to cut open the West Brom backline, feeding the ball through to McGoldrick who coolly found the right hand corner of the Baggies goal.

McGoldrick slots home the opener against West Brom

McGoldrick and Billy Sharp sought to double their side's lead, and Duffy continued to orchestrate proceedings for the Blades, but West Brom slowly grew into the game and tightened up their shaky defence.

Barnes created the equaliser just before half-time as he surged past Chris Basham and pulled the ball back across the face of Dean Henderson's goal. It looked as though the chance was gone until Barry appeared from midfield to guide the ball into the top corner.

Team news Chris Wilder brought Billy Sharp and Mark Duffy back into the lineup following injuries for the pair. Darren Moore named an unchanged lineup from the side that drew 2-2 with Aston Villa last time out.

West Brom ended the half strongly and came out with the momentum on their side as they pushed for a second. A second looked a certainty when Dwight Gayle found Barnes through on goal, but his dinked effort was tipped over the bar by the onrushing Henderson.

Darren Moore scored a goal and an own goal the last time West Brom beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane - a 2-1 win in 2004

Barnes quickly found redemption by creating the winner, as he expertly took down a cross outside the six-yard box, before backheeling to the overlapping Gibbs who took his chance first time for just the fifth club goal of his career.

The win means West Brom snatched third place from Sheffield United, who slip down to fourth. A game in hand for Derby and Middlesbrough could mean the Blades find themselves in sixth by the end of the weekend.

Reaction

Moore: "We knew it was going to be a tough game, and we knew we were going to have to dig deep to get a result tonight.

"We just felt at half time, we've got to go and get this game tonight.

"It's a really tough division, teams at the top, teams at the bottom, there's nothing in it. we've just go to keep our momentum going, keep our focus going, and just keep approaching each game one at a time."

2:27 Darren Moore praised his West Brom side for their performance in their clash with Sheffield United after they came back from a goal down to claim all three points. Darren Moore praised his West Brom side for their performance in their clash with Sheffield United after they came back from a goal down to claim all three points.

Man of the match - Harvey Barnes

Barnes terrorised the Blades' defence during the second half and more than made up for a woeful miss by setting up both of Albion's goals.

What next?

Sheffield United travel to Ipswich Town next weekend, while West Brom face another away trip, this time to Rotherham.