Sheffield United vs West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United's top-scorer Billy Sharp will be pushing for a start against West Brom after getting a goal off the bench away to Reading last weekend.

Sharp got his 12th league goal of the campaign at the Madejski Stadium, opening the scoring in the 83rd minute as the Blades left it late in a 2-0 victory.

Chris Wilder should have more options up front with Leon Clarke and Ben Woodburn expected to come back into contention after minor injuries. United are hoping last week's win means the end of a minor blip - it was only their second win in six - and they can resume their promotion push.

Hal Robson-Kanu could return for West Brom as they play Friday night football for a second week running. The Welsh forward missed last week's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, a result which allowed the Blades to leapfrog West Brom a day later.

Robson-Kanu has returned to training along with Kyle Bartley and James Morrison, with all three in contention to feature. Bartley has not appeared since October due to a knee injury.

Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion haven't met in a league game since January 2010 - a 3-1 win for the Baggies.

West Brom's last league win at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United was in February 2004 - current manager Darren Moore scored both an own-goal and goal for the Baggies that day in a 2-1 win.

Since Sheffield United received three red cards against West Bromwich Albion in a 0-3 home defeat in March 2002, there hasn't been a red card in any of the last six league games between the sides.

Leeds United ended Sheffield United's eight game unbeaten run at home in the league last time out (W5 D3); the Blades haven't lost successive games at Bramall Lane in the same league season since September 2015.

West Brom have won each of their last two league games on the road; the Baggies haven't won three in a row away from home since May 2008 (four games).

Under current manager Wilder, Sharp has scored in 40 Football League games for Sheffield United (54 goals in total), never ending on the losing side in any of those matches he scored in (W34 D6 L0).

There is a bit of a gap developing between the top two in the Sky Bet Championship and the chasing pack now, so Friday night presents a great opportunity for both of these sides to put some pressure on Norwich and Leeds.

Sheffield United and West Brom know a defeat will leave them well of the pace, but that won't stop either side pushing hard for all three points. That being said, I think this will be a draw at Bramall Lane.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)