Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom: Billy Sharp scores winner as Blades come from behind

Sheffield United picked up a huge three points in their bid for a miraculous survival with Billy Sharp scoring a second-half winner in a 2-1 win over West Brom.
A classic Sam Allardyce smash-and-grab looked on when after defending their box superbly, a counter-attack ended with Matt Phillips opening the scoring from close range (41).
Chris Wilder's team were very ponderous with their possession in the first 45 minutes but stepped it up a gear after the break and Jayden Bogle started the comeback with a left-footed strike (56).
The game then opened up significantly with a draw not helping either team and Sharp showed his poaching talents to seize upon a loose ball in the box (73) after some brilliant wide play from Chris Basham.
A third win from their last five games takes the Blades to within 10 points of safety.
What's next?
Sheffield United are back in action on Sunday with a home clash with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports. West Brom also play on Sunday against Tottenham at 12.30pm.