Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion. Premier League.

Sheffield United 2

  • J Bogle (56th minute)
  • B Sharp (73rd minute)

West Bromwich Albion 1

  • M Phillips (41st minute)

Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom: Billy Sharp scores winner as Blades come from behind

Report and highlights as Chris Wilder's men move to within 10 points of safety; West Brom took the lead through Matt Phillips but second-half strikes from Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp completed the turnaround

Tuesday 2 February 2021 20:04, UK

preview image 3:00
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Sheffield United's win against West Brom in the Premier League

Sheffield United picked up a huge three points in their bid for a miraculous survival with Billy Sharp scoring a second-half winner in a 2-1 win over West Brom.

A classic Sam Allardyce smash-and-grab looked on when after defending their box superbly, a counter-attack ended with Matt Phillips opening the scoring from close range (41).

Chris Wilder's team were very ponderous with their possession in the first 45 minutes but stepped it up a gear after the break and Jayden Bogle started the comeback with a left-footed strike (56).

The game then opened up significantly with a draw not helping either team and Sharp showed his poaching talents to seize upon a loose ball in the box (73) after some brilliant wide play from Chris Basham.

A third win from their last five games takes the Blades to within 10 points of safety.

More to follow...

What's next?

Sheffield United are back in action on Sunday with a home clash with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports. West Brom also play on Sunday against Tottenham at 12.30pm.

