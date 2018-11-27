Sheff Wed 1-0 Bolton: Tom Lees gets Owls back to winning ways

1:43 Highlights of the Sky Bet championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton. Highlights of the Sky Bet championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton.

A rare goal from Tom Lees proved to be the difference as Sheffield Wednesday overcame Bolton 1-0 at Hillsborough.

Lees struck 12 minutes into the second half as the Owls ended a run of six Sky Bet Championship games without a win and secured a first home victory since August.

Defeat leaves Bolton second bottom of the table and without a win in nine games.

Visiting boss Phil Parkinson made two changes the side that drew at Millwall on Saturday, whilst Jos Luhukay made three to the Wednesday team that fell short at home to Derby, with Fernando Forestieri dropping to the bench.

Wednesday's Marco Matias had the first real sight of goal in the game, when Adam Reach threaded through a neat pass on the edge of the box, though the Portuguese winger could not test the goalkeeper.

Bolton's first effort came shortly after when Sammy Ameobi rifled a shot from 30 yards which was on course for the top corner of the net, but Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson was able to get behind the ball.

Reach, who opened the scoring on Saturday for the Owls, looked the liveliest for his side, along with midfield partner Barry Bannan.

And the pair would see much of the ball throughout the first half, with the bulk of play from both teams coming in the middle of the park.

Bolton enjoyed the best attacking spells in the first half, but they were few and uneventful, with both sides forced to try their luck from range.

The first save of the first half came from Dawson, who reacted quickly in turning round an inswinging Ameobi corner which was bouncing towards the back post.

Forestieri was brought on at the break and Wednesday came out for the second half revitalised. Reach came close to breaking the deadlock within minutes of the restart with a delicate volley from the edge of the box.

Their energy continued through the second half and they were rewarded with the opening goal in the 57th minute.

A Bannan corner was met by the head of skipper Lees at the near post, with his effort beating Wanderers keeper Ben Alnwick.

The away side introduced forwards Clayton Donaldson and Christian Doidge as they looked for a way back into the game.

Their best chance of the game came with 15 minutes remaining and fell to Donaldson, but the former Sheffield United forward fluffed his lines from 10 yards out.

Wednesday defended well in closing stages of the game, and could even have added to their lead through late substitute Lucas Joao.