Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Huddersfield: Goalless at Hillsborough

Huddersfield's Sky Bet Championship relegation fight still hangs in the balance after a 0-0 draw at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Terriers pair Karlan Grant and substitute Fraizer Campbell missed golden second-half chances to snatch a precious three points in their fight to avoid successive relegations.

It could have been worse for Town, though, as goalkeeper Jonas Lossl came to their rescue twice in the first period to keep out goalbound efforts from Wednesday's Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris.

Huddersfield, whose winless run was extended to four matches and who have not scored in over six hours of football, are two places and three points above the drop zone with two games left to play.

Relegation rivals Birmingham and Charlton face each other in their game in hand at St Andrew's on Wednesday.

The Owls halted a three-game losing sequence on Saturday with a 3-0 win at QPR but this derby stalemate left them with just two wins from their last nine league matches.

Huddersfield had Lossl to thank for going in level at half-time as he pulled off two outstanding saves.

The Dane acrobatically palmed away an effort from Wednesday defender Odubajo, whose rising drive after he had waltzed through the middle kick-started the action.

Image: Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield played out a goalless draw

Lossl then pulled off an even better save to turn away Harris' goalbound curling effort at full stretch on the stroke of half-time.

Town had otherwise given as good as they got in a first period of limited chances, with on-loan Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe firing their best efforts off target from the edge of the penalty area.

The Owls' young midfielder Alex Hunt spurned an opportunity to mark his full home league debut with a spectacular opener when firing over early in the second half.

Grant, making his 50th start for the Terriers, then fired inches wide after latching on to Jonathan Hogg's neat pass over the top and Steve Mounie headed over from a corner as the visitors upped the ante.

Wednesday responded through Massimo Luongo's low shot, comfortably gathered by Lossl, and more neat build-up resulted in Barry Bannan shooting just over.

Town substitute Campbell then blasted arguably the game's best chance over from in front of goal with 10 minutes left following Harry Toffolo's excellent cross.

Neither side could fashion another clear opening in the closing stages despite four minutes of time added on.

What the managers said...

Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk: "Every point is crucial. Obviously we wanted the three points, it was a difficult game and they came with a really solid shape and made sure they were hard to break down.

"It was a tight game, a tough game and physically the teams we're playing against in this period, they're all having an extra day's recovery than us. That's tough going, we don't have the luxury of making a lot of changes in the squad, but the concentration was there."

"I thought it was a very committed performance. I felt that we had the best chances in the game and their best chances were all from distance. It is a point gained. We tried to win the game and wanted to win the game, but just lacked the little bit of quality in the final action.

"The performance was good tonight on the whole. We will be criticised for not getting the goal, which will be fair."