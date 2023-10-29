Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United. Sky Bet Championship.
Hillsborough.
Substitution, Rotherham United. Sebastian Revan replaces Arvin Appiah because of an injury.
Attempt missed. George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham United).
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Rotherham United 0. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Musaba following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday).
Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham United).
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham United).
Foul by Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday).
Dexter Lembikisa (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham United).
Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United).
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham United).
George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.