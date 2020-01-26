Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool: Jason Cummings double seals comeback and earns FA Cup replay

Jason Cummings scored twice off the bench against Liverpool

Substitute Jason Cummings was the two-goal hero as Shrewsbury produced a stunning comeback to draw 2-2 with Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Curtis Jones' early finish followed by Donald Love's own goal in the opening seconds of the second half had look to seal it for the Premier League leaders before the drama unfolded.

Josh Laurent won a penalty midway through the second half that Cummings converted and the forward then raced through to earn a replay for the League One side.

Jurgen Klopp turned to Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in search of a winner but Shrewsbury were good value and pushed hard for a third of their own in a thrilling cup tie.

Player ratings Shrewsbury: O'Leary (8), Williams (7), Ebanks-Landell (7), Pierre (7), Love (6), Laurent (8), Goss (7), Norburn (6), Golbourne (6), Whalley (6), Lang (7).



Subs: Edwards (6), Cummings (8), Udoh (6)



Liverpool: Adrian (8), Williams (6), Matip (5), Lovren (5), Larouci (6), Fabinho (5), Chirivella (7), Jones (7), Minamino (7), Elliott (6), Origi (6).



Subs: Oxlade-Chamberlain (6), Salah (6), Firmino (6)



Man of the Match: Jason Cummings

How the thriller unfolded

It was a much changed team from Klopp, as expected, but there was no shortage of quality with Joel Matip and Fabinho returning to the starting line-up after injury.

Fabinho looked shaky in the opening 45 minutes but there was plenty of class on show elsewhere - as was obvious in the build-up to the opening goal.

January signing Takumi Minamino held the ball up well before feeding the impressive playmaker Pedro Chirivella and his fine pass put Jones away to score.

Curtis Jones wheels away after putting Liverpool ahead at Shrewsbury

This was the second consecutive appearance that Jones has scored in after his wonder strike against Everton in the third round and he looked bright once again.

But just when it seemed that Liverpool might run away with it, Sam Ricketts' Shrewsbury side showed they were a threat on the counter-attack through Sean Whalley and Callum Lang.

Team news Sam Ricketts went with a 3-5-2 formation for Shrewsbury with two Merseyside boys up front in Callum Lang and Sean Whalley, as well as a trio of ex-Manchester United men out there hoping to cause a shock with Ro-Shaun Williams, Donald Love and Sean Goss in the side.



Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to the team that beat Wolves on Thursday with Joel Matip and Fabinho stepping up following their return from injury. Harvey Elliott, only 16, retained his place from the side that beat Everton in round three. Dejan Lovren took the armband.

It was Whalley who had the best chance after Fabinho was dispossessed but when one-on-one with Adrian it was the goalkeeper who out-thought him with a fine block.

Soon after, Whalley was away again down the left channel but this time he could only scuff his left-footed shot wide of Adrian's far post and the opportunity was lost.

Shrewsbury must have felt like their chance had gone when Love inexplicably stroked the ball beyond his own goalkeeper within seconds of the restart.

But that proved the catalyst for a renewed push from the home side and though Lang saw a shot well saved by Adrian, the goal came midway through the second half.

The superb Laurent raced through and was taken down by Yasser Larouci just outside the box only to see the referee point to the spot.

Cummings slotted that past Adrian with ease and the Montgomery Waters Meadow went wild soon after when the unlikely equaliser arrived.

Cummings celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool

Max O'Leary saved well from Divock Origi before launching a long ball upfield that saw Cummings get the better of Lovren before finishing expertly.

Salah did come close to heading in the winner but the goal would not come for Klopp's side and Liverpool now face a replay that will eat into their winter break.

For Shrewsbury, the game at Anfield will be rather more welcome.

What the managers said

Sam Ricketts: "This is what football is all about, especially for us. The league is our bread and butter but this is what makes it for the supporters and everything around it. It's fantastic. It's what it does for us long-term wise in terms of revenue too."

Jurgen Klopp: "We sent so many invitations to the opponent today that it's difficult to win the game. We don't have enough time to say what wasn't right today. We gave them so many chances and Adrian was given too much to do. They slowed the game down and at 2-0 up it looked like we were 2-1 down. It's difficult to explain but it's the minimum that they deserved from the game today."

Opta stats

Liverpool have failed to win away at third-tier opposition in the FA Cup in 12 of their last 14 matches, with their last such victory coming against Shrewsbury in February 1996.

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last three FA Cup home against Premier League opponents, recording a 2-2 draw at this very stage in the competition last season versus Wolves.

Liverpool have conceded 11 goals in their last five domestic cup away games, conceding two or more goals in four of those five matches.

Liverpool have benefitted from four own goals across all competitions this season; the joint-most of any Premier League team (along with Wolves).

Jason Cummings is the first substitute to score an FA Cup brace against top-flight opposition while playing for a lower league team since January 2011 (Nick Barmby for Hull against Wigan).

At 18 years and 361 days old, Curtis Jones is the first teenager to score in consecutive appearances for Liverpool since Raheem Sterling in April 2014.

What's next?

Shrewsbury are back in League One action against Gillingham on Wednesday and there's no rest for the Premier League leaders either.

Klopp's side travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in a game that was rearranged because of Liverpool's commitments in the Club World Cup late last year.