Southampton 3-2 Arsenal: Charlie Austin strikes late as Ralph Hasenhuttl makes impact

Charlie Austin struck late in a 3-2 win for Southampton as new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl made an instant impact at St Mary's to end Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run.

Danny Ings had twice put the Saints ahead (20, 44) on his return from injury but they were pegged back by two Henrik Mkhitaryan efforts (28, 53).

With the game locked at 2-2, both teams had chances to win it but substitute Austin headed home (85) after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno misjudged a high cross for his fifth goal against the Gunners.

The victory was Southampton's first home win of the season and Hasenhuttl, who replaced Mark Hughes earlier this month, celebrated on the pitch with his players at full-time.

What's next?

Southampton have a trip to Huddersfield next Saturday while Arsenal take on Tottenham in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.