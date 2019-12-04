Southampton 2-1 Norwich: Saints beat another Premier League relegation rival

2:58 FT Southampton 2 - 1 Norwich FT Southampton 2 - 1 Norwich

Southampton beat another Premier League relegation rival on Wednesday, edging to a nervy 2-1 win against Norwich at St Mary's.

The Saints' 2-1 win against rock-bottom Watford on Saturday had seen them go one point and one place above Norwich, and they made the perfect start when the in-form Danny Ings (22) nodded home from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick.

Ryan Bertrand (43) then slotted home to give Southampton a comfortable half-time lead, but a much-improved Norwich pulled one back through Teemu Pukki in the 65th minute. The visitors continued to pummel the opposition box after and went close twice in added time, but could not find the vital equaliser.

The result lifts Southampton out of the relegation places while Norwich remain in 19th place.

More to follow...