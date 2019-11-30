Southampton 2-1 Watford: James Ward-Prowse free-kick fires Saints to precious win

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Southampton's 2 - 1 win against relegation rivals Watford FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Southampton's 2 - 1 win against relegation rivals Watford

James Ward-Prowse fired Southampton to a precious 2-1 victory against fellow relegation strugglers Watford and earned them their first home win since April.

Both teams were languishing at the bottom of the table heading into the vital game at St Mary's, and it was Watford who got themselves ahead in the first half as Ismaila Sarr (24) coolly finished for his first Premier League goal.

But Southampton battled back in the second half, with Danny Ings (78) bundling the ball home to equalise before a classic Ward-Prowse free-kick sealed an invaluable three points for the Saints, who last won at St Mary's on April 13 against Wolves.

It sends Southampton into 18th, two points from safety, although both Norwich and Everton around them play live on Sky Sports on Sunday. Watford remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

More to follow...