Football
South Africa
vs DR Congo. Africa Cup of Nations 3rd and 4th Place Play-Offs.
8:00pm, Saturday 10th February 2024.
Felix Houphouet-Boigny.
Offside, South Africa. Evidence Makgopa is caught offside.
Foul by Nkosinathi Sibisi (South Africa).
Simon Banza (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (South Africa).
Khuliso Mudau (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grady Diangana (Congo DR).
Offside, Congo DR. Silas Katompa Mvumpa is caught offside.
Themba Zwane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Congo DR).
Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (Congo DR) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Simon Banza.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.