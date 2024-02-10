 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

South Africa vs DR Congo. Africa Cup of Nations 3rd and 4th Place Play-Offs.

Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

South Africa 0

    DR Congo 0

      offside icon

      Offside, South Africa. Evidence Makgopa is caught offside.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nkosinathi Sibisi (South Africa).
      free_kick_won icon

      Simon Banza (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match (South Africa).
      free_kick_won icon

      Khuliso Mudau (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Grady Diangana (Congo DR).
      offside icon

      Offside, Congo DR. Silas Katompa Mvumpa is caught offside.
      free_kick_won icon

      Themba Zwane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Congo DR).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (Congo DR) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Simon Banza.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.