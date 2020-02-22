Stoke 2-0 Cardiff: Potters ease relegation fears

Stoke eased their relegation worries with a battling 2-0 home win over play-off chasers Cardiff.

Callum Paterson's unfortunate 25th-minute own-goal and Joe Allen's first goal since December 10 proved enough as Michael O'Neill's battling side triumphed at the bet365 Stadium.

And the hosts could have won by more had it not been for smart saves from Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who twice denied striker Tyrese Campbell.

Victory for Stoke was their first at home in the league against Cardiff since February 2008, with O'Neill's charges having pulled further away from the relegation zone with a much-needed three points.

Image: Joe Allen (R) celebrates his goal for Stoke

The hosts were faster out of the blocks and striker Campbell was denied a sixth-minute opener after a point-blank block by Smithies.

Winger Sam Clucas provided an inch-perfect pass for Campbell to latch on to, but an alert Smithies raced off his line to avert the danger.

Cardiff countered and Danny Ward shot straight at Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland with their first chance of the contest.

Tom Ince lost his marker with some trickery but rifled just wide with a powerful left-footed shot for the hosts soon afterwards.

But then the breakthrough came in fortuitous circumstances for O'Neill's side.

Jordan Thompson's inswinging corner from the right evaded everyone but Paterson who unluckily saw the ball cannon off his back and into the empty net.

Campbell had an excellent chance to double the lead shortly after the half-hour mark, but his shot from close to the penalty spot was deflected wide.

Midfielder Will Vaulks volleyed into the hands of Butland and Josh Murphy blazed well over the crossbar as the Bluebirds failed to get back on level terms before the break.

Stoke could have extended their lead 15 seconds after the resumption, but Nick Powell lashed into the side netting with a stinging strike.

Campbell curled a left-footed shot inches wide before proving a nuisance for the second goal. Smithies did well to twice thwart him, but Wales international Allen pounced to seal the points.

Campbell so nearly scored after a superb solo run, but Smithies tipped his fizzing strike wide of the post.

Butland had to be alert to tip Albert Adomah's chipped effort over his crossbar and substitute Robert Glatzel had a shot blocked in the box.

But the Bluebirds lacked a killer finish and the Potters claimed only their second win in five games to boost their survival hopes as they sit three points above the drop zone.

What the managers said...

Stoke's Michael O'Neill: "Ultimately, we're in a much better position than we were in since we took over, but we didn't expect to be five or six points clear [of the relegation zone] at this stage. That would have taken an amazing run of form! From a cosmetic point of view the league table looks better, but equally we're well aware we're only three points above Wigan.

"We're dragging more and more teams into it all the time, which is also good. It's a big win, but we're still in a precarious position. But we've been in a precarious position since I came in. That was the situation we came into. We're coming from being bottom of the league, we were a big distance down from some of the teams."

Cardiff's Neil Harris: "I was disappointed from the first whistle to the last. That's nowhere near the levels we've set this season. We've set the standards individually and collectively. We played against a Stoke City team that had a right go and they're scrapping for their lives.

"We have to make sure this result was a one-off, a blip. We have to hit our standards. I don't like my teams to be out-competed at times and I want players to make good decisions. That today can't be repeated for us, that's the long and short of it."