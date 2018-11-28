Live on
S Clucas (24),O Etebo ( 33)
Stoke vs Derby
Sky Bet Ch'ship
8:00pm Wednesday 28th November
Bet365 Stadium
WATCH: ETEBO RED CARD FOR STOKE
STOKE 1-0 DERBY
The whistle blows for the end of a frantic opening 45 minutes - Stoke may have the lead but it will be a tough ask to keep Derby at bay down to ten-men.
Clucas with the only goal so far with Etebo rightly sent-off mid-way through this half.
Don't go anywhere because I am sure there is more drama in this one...
45+3: The tempo has finally dropped with both sides looking to get into the dressing room and regroup.
45: There will be an additional five minutes of stoppage time to be played at the end of this half.
44: Davies is carried off on a stretcher and is replaced by Fikayo Tomori - the on-loan Chelsea youngster.
42: Skipper Curtis Davies is down and motioning that he needs to be replaced - a real shame after his recent injury problems.
40: Johnson is roundly getting booed by the home side at the moment - but it doesn't stop him from trying to set up a Derby attack but his ball is overplayed.
WATCH: SAM CLUCAS GOAL FOR STOKE
38: Lawrence has another effort from distance for Derby but Butland is once again equal to it.
36: This has the recipe to boil over here - looking at the replays of the melee it looks like Johnson motioned to bite Allen at one point. All very unsavoury!
34: Stoke's Allen and Derby's Bradley Johnson are also booked after the melee following that senseless challenge.
32: SENT OFF! It's a poor challenge, in an area of the pitch which wasn't dangerous and Etebo has rightly been sent off for it.
30: OUCH! There's a melee after Peter Etebo follows through late on Keogh - it looked nasty and the referee is speaking to his linesman at the moment....
28: Buoyed by that goal, Stoke continue to surge forward but Derby have some respite with a free-kick just inside the Stoke half.
26: That goal has certainly been coming and the atmosphere here at the bet365 has just gone up a notch or two now.
GOAL! STOKE 1-0 DERBY (Sam
Clucas, 24)
Joe Allen has slowly been getting a foothold in this game and it's the little Welshman who sets-up Clucas for his first Potters goal - a beautifully slotted through ball which is tucked home beyond Carson.
STOKE 0-0 DERBY
23: Play has stopped as Derby's Harry Wilson goes down injured after a collision with Sam Clucas - plenty of challenges flying in here.
21: All Stoke now as Lawrence receives the first booking of the game for a foul on Ince - the free-kick is in a good position here....
19: The home side have been going long the past few minutes and it's led to their first attempt on target - Ince letting one go from range which Scott Carson just about deals with.
17: Better from Stoke - Berahino finds Allen on the edge of the box but his cut-back is well cleared by the Derby defence.
13: Derby are on top at the moment and they have another corner which is dealt with well by Butland.
11: A bit of a coming together between Craig Bryson and Ryan Woods which the referee is quick to step in - very physical opening here.
9: The resultant corner is eventually cleared by Stoke - but they look shaky at the back in these initial exchanges.
7: CHANCE! Ryan Shawcross fails to clear his lines and the ball falls to Derby's Tom Lawrence - but Jack Butland is equal to the Welshman's forceful shot from distance.
6: Stoke trying to feel their way into this game, particularly through Joe Allen, but Derby are pressing intensely and the Potters are forced all the way back to their keeper.
4: Ince then takes the fight to Malone - the two players were team-mates at Huddersfield Town last season and seems to be an intriguing match-up.
2: Scott Malone makes an early burst down the flank for Derby but Tom Ince tracks back well.
WARM RECEPTION...
Former Derby boss Rowett had to walk past the away section ahead of tonight's game and he got a warm reception to say the least from the travelling Rams fans.
STOKE 0-0
DERBY
KICK-OFF! Referee
Darren England blows the whistle to get the game underway here at the bet365
stadium...
WATCH: LAMPARD'S PRE-MATCH THOUGHTS
KICK-OFF COMING UP!
This is your five minute warning...who's excited?
LAST TIME OUT - DERBY COUNTY
Derby came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at
Hillsborough with all the goals coming before the break.
Adam Reach put the home side in front before Derby hit
back with goals from Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott to leave the Owls without a
win in six games.
LAST TIME OUT - STOKE CITY
Defender Angel Rangel was QPR's saviour as his brilliant double secured a battling 2-2 draw away to Stoke.
Joe Allen looked to have won it for the hosts, who fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.
Rangel gave the Hoops a welcome seventh-minute lead but striker Saido Berahino bundled home a 21st-minute equaliser.
HOW IT STANDS
A quick look at how the table looks ahead of tonight's game....
STAT ATTACK!
- Stoke and Derby haven't met since January 2012
in the League Cup fourth round - the Potters won 2-0 at Pride Park.
- The last league meeting between Stoke and Derby
was in February 2007 - the Potters won 2-0.
- Derby have failed to keep a clean sheet in each
of their last 10 league games, although they've picked up five wins in the
process (D3 L2).
- No side has won more points from losing
positions in the Championship this term than Derby (13).
- Stoke manager Gary Rowett is facing Derby for
the first time since he departed them at the end of last season - his last game
against them was as Birmingham manager in January 2016, a 3-0 win.
WATCH: ROWETT'S PRE-MATCH THOUGHTS
FOCUS ON FRANK
So just what has Lampard brought to Derby County? Ahead of tonight's clash we took a look - have a look here.
PRUTTON’S
PREDICTIONS
This is a big game for Gary
Rowett, as he faces the side he left in the summer for the Potteries. He
clearly thought he would have a better chance of promotion with Stoke but it
hasn't quite worked out that way so far.
Frank Lampard would have
had a long time to dwell on that defeat to Aston Villa, so full credit to Derby
for bouncing back with a victory right after the international break. I fancy
them to have too much energy for Stoke.
David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)
TEAM NEWS ANALYSIS
Stoke City have made three changes for tonight's game with
Cuco Martina, Erik Pieters and Peter Etebo
coming in for Edwards, Martins Indi and McClean.
Meanwhile, Derby have made five changes to the side who
won beat Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend - Jayden Bogle and skipper Curtis Davies
returning to the fold.
STOKE VS DERBY TEAM NEWS
Stoke City: Butland,
Martina, Williams, Shawcross, Pieters, Woods, Allen, Etebo, Ince, Berahino,
Clucas
Subs: Federici, Afobe, McClean, Martins
Indi, Fletcher, Crouch, Edwards
Derby County: Carson, Bogle, Keogh, Davies, Malone, Johnson, Mount, Bryson, Lawrence, Wilson, Marriott.
Subs: Roos, Tomori, Waghorn, Jozefzoon,
Nugent, Bird, Huddlestone
TEAMS ARRIVE...
Not long now until the line-ups for tonight's clash are announced - less than three minutes in fact.
LATEST DERBY NEWS
Meanwhile, for the visitors, Jayden Bogle could return to the Derby line-up
after missing last Saturday's 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday due to
illness.
Elsewhere, midfielder Mason Mount looks set for another
start after making a strong 70-minute return from an ankle injury against
Wednesday while Craig Bryson and Martyn Waghorn are also back in contention.
LATEST STOKE NEWS
The Potters have a fully-fit squad going into this bet365
stadium encounter with manager Gary Rowett suggesting he could make changes to
his starting line-up due to playing two matches in quick succession.
Tom Ince also returned to the fold against QPR at the
weekend after a hernia operation and could start against his former club.
FOCUS ON DERBY
In comparison, the Rams will be aiming for a victory
tonight to consolidate their position in the top six.
Derby have been impressive since Frank Lampard took
control at the club in the summer and have lost only once of their last seven and are also unbeaten in their last four away trips.
FOCUS ON STOKE
The Potters have had an indifferent start to life in the
Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.
They currently sit 13th in the table and have been modest so far at home this term - winning just three of their nine league games.
GOOD EVENING
And welcome to Sky
Sports' live coverage of Stoke City’s clash with Derby County in the SkyBet
Championship.
Will Potters boss
Gary Rowett get the better of his former side or will Frank Lampard continue
his fine start as Rams boss?
I’m Blake Welton
and I will be your host tonight with kick-off at the bet365 Stadium scheduled
for 8pm. Team news coming up soon…
