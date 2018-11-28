Other matches

Wed 28th November

Sky Bet Championship

  • Stoke City vs Derby County
  • 8:00pm Wednesday 28th November
  • Bet365 Stadium  
HT

Stoke 1

S Clucas (24),O Etebo ( 33)

Derby 0

Stoke City vs Derby County LIVE!

