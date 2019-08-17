Stoke 2-2 Derby: Martyn Waghorn double denies Potters

2:04 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Derby Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Derby

Stoke are still waiting for their first Championship win of the season after they were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Derby.

It looked like the Potters would get the win they will feel they deserved after they overturned Martyn Waghorn's second minute opener to lead 2-1.

The home side responded superbly to the early setback and levelled on 32 minutes when Liam Lindsay headed home from a corner.

They hit the front 11 minutes into the second half through Scott Hogan's emphatic finish.

Derby's Martyn Waghorn (second left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

But Waghorn scored his second of a high-tempo game with a 70th minute penalty to leave Stoke waiting for that first win.

Waghorn opened the scoring inside the first 120 seconds after he turned home a Kieran Dowell cross with a first-time finish.

Stoke should have levelled six minutes later when Joe Allen hit the post from a yard out after Kelle Roos had brilliantly saved a Sam Clucas header.

Jack Butland beat away Dowell's dangerous inswinging free-kick on 12 minutes as the open start continued.

Lee Gregory had a close range shot turned behind for a corner following a good turn on 31 minutes.

The hosts made the set-piece count when Lindsay levelled with a powerful header from inside the six-yard box.

Tom Ince cracked an effort against the crossbar from 12 yards out on 38 minutes after a blocked shot fell kindly.

James McClean failed to connect with the ball in first-half stoppage time after he pulled away at the back post.

George Evans won a corner for the visitors on 53 minutes as the Rams looked to get a foothold in the game.

But they found themselves behind when debutant Hogan smashed home into the roof of the net on 56 minutes to deservedly put Stoke ahead.

Derby will have been left asking questions over their defending after Lee Gregory was allowed to race on to a long ball over the top, before picking out an unmarked Hogan.

Clucas powered a header just over minutes later as Stoke continued to keep the pressure up.

Tommy Smith and Tom Lawrence both received bookings in the 67th minute for their part in an ugly touchline melee of players following a late tackle by Florian Jozefzoon.

Derby were given an unlikely lifeline after George Evans was brought down in the box two minutes later.

Waghorn, who missed a penalty in last week's 0-0 draw with Swansea, made no mistake as he slotted home straight down the middle to send Butland the wrong way.

Peter Etebo flashed a long range effort just wide deep into seven minutes of stoppage time.