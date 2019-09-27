Stoke 2-3 Nottingham Forest: Jack Butland makes costly error as Forest move top

Joe Lolley scored Nottingham Forest's equaliser following Jack Butland's error

Nottingham Forest held off a late fightback from Stoke to secure a 3-2 victory and move to the top of the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night.

Lee Gregory scored his first goal for the Potters since a summer move from Millwall (10), but Jack Butland's glaring error allowed Joe Lolley to equalise (36), before Sammy Ameobi's header gave Forest the lead for the first time (47).

A mistake from full-back Tom Edwards allowed Lewis Grabban to further extend the lead less than 15 minutes later (61), though James McClean's flicked header set up a tense finale in the Potteries (84).

In spite of a late push, Nathan Jones' men couldn't force a much-needed point on home soil, meaning Sabri Lamouchi's side moved top of the division for the first time in over five years, while the Potters remain second-bottom with two points from their opening nine games.

More to follow...

What's next?

Both sides are next in action this coming Tuesday, October 1. Stoke host fellow strugglers Huddersfield, while Nottingham Forest travel to Blackburn. Both fixtures are available to watch on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button.