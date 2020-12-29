Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest. Sky Bet Championship.

Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City 1

  • J Thompson (18th minute)

Nottingham Forest 1

  • J Chester (65th minute own goal)

Stoke City 1-1 Nottingham Forest: James Chester own goal denies Potters

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest at the bet365 Stadium as a James Chester own goal cancelled out Jordan Thompson's opener for the Potters

Tuesday 29 December 2020 22:50, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Nottingham Forest

An own goal from Stoke captain James Chester earned struggling Nottingham Forest an important Championship point from a 1-1 draw on a misty night at the Bet365 Stadium.

Jordan Thompson curled the hosts in front from a corner in the first period, but his effort was cancelled out in the second half when Chester turned through his own net.

Forest had the better of the late chances but were wasteful in front of goal, with the sides sharing the spoils.

Both sides had won just one of their last five games with the Potters knowing a win could take them back into the play-off places.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest at Bet365 Stadium on December 29, 2020 in Stoke on Trent, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Image: Stoke and Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 on Tuesday night

It was the lowly visitors who started the brighter as Joe Worrall glanced a corner wide on the 15-minute mark.

That sparked Stoke into life as the returning Sam Vokes saw an effort turned behind by goalkeeper Brice Samba, before the home side were gifted the lead thanks to a bizarre goal.

Thompson's inswinging corner was not attacked by Lewis Grabban on the near post, with the ball hitting Samba and nestling in the net to the bemusement of the Forest defenders.

Both sides were stringing some good moves together at points in the first period, but the attackers did little to trouble the respective goalkeepers in the opening 45 minutes.

Joe Allen, who was making his first start of the campaign, lashed an effort over the crossbar after 52 minutes, but the first big chance of the half fell to the visitors.

Full-back Cyrus Christie cut in from the left and saw his 20-yard shot curl narrowly wide of Joe Bursik's right-hand post.

Then 25 minutes from time, the game saw Chris Hughton's men draw level.

Stoke failed to properly clear a corner and Anthony Knockaert's inviting cross was met by the head of Stoke skipper Chester, who put into his own net.

Thick fog then dropped on the Bet365 Stadium with 20 minutes remaining but - despite the difficult visibility - both sides were going in search of a winner.

Substitute Lyle Taylor spurned a chance 10 minutes from time, when he turned over a Joe Lolley cross, before Michael O'Neill's side had Bursik to thank for earning them a point at the death.

John Obi Mikel's stray pass allowed Cafu to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but the England U21 international did enough to thwart the Forest man.

