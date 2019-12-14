Stoke 0-0 Reading: Drab draw in the Potteries

1:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Reading Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Reading

Struggling Stoke and Reading battled to a dour goalless draw at the Bet365 Stadium.

Michael O'Neill's side remain in the Championship relegation places after failing to put away the misfiring Royals.

Stoke squandered a host of presentable chances as three points went begging on home soil.

Victory would have seen the hosts leapfrog Luton after they lost at play-off contenders Preston North End.

Neither side managed to test the opposition's keeper in a poor encounter for the 21,701 supporters who turned out in blustery conditions.

Stoke ensured they went six games without defeat against Mark Bowen's side after picking up a point.

The draw means Reading remained five points above Stoke and the dreaded drop zone.

Both sides made changes after a busy week of Championship football.

Danny Baath came in for Ryan Shawcross in the hosts defence after the veteran limped off with a groin injury during the club's 3-0 win over Luton whilst the Royals made a trio of alternations after their draw at basement boys Barnsley.

Sam Baldock, Tyler Blackett and Pele all returned, while ex-Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam started on his old patch.

It was a slow first half with the game lacking any standout quality in tough conditions.

Former Burnley ace Sam Vokes headed an early chance over for the hosts.

Sam Clucas could only send his effort over as the hosts looked most likely to find an opening.

Just before the break talented Tom Ince tried to create something special with his audacious strike going wide.

James McClean could not quite take advantage of some confusion in the Reading box as he blasted wide in the 48th minute.

Adam did well to fizz a ball across the face of the Potters' goal with no Reading player able to get on the end of it and turn it home.

Stoke started to look dangerous with half-time substitute Tommy Smith firing over after cutting inside.

McClean nodded over as the hosts continued to create chances without testing Rafael Cabral.

With eight minutes left Ince came agonisingly close as his curled effort flew inches wide of the far corner.

What the managers said...

Stoke's Michael O'Neill: "It was frustrating to be honest. I thought we had decent opportunities that we could have taken some more care with. We were probably reliant on an individual to try and create something special to win the game for us.

"We had some opportunities but we didn't take them. I don't think it was a game that we ever looked in danger of losing. But we didn't have enough quality to win it and that's really disappointing."

Reading's Mark Bowen: "I'm pleased with the performance. There were some harsh words at St George's Park after the Barnsley draw. We were pleased with a point at Barnsley, but it was the manner of the performance that didn't sit well with us.

"We spoke about being braver and working harder and that paid off here. We've had injuries, but you have to get on with it."