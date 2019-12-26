Stoke 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Potters late show stuns Owls

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday

Substitutes Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes pulled off a stunning comeback 3-2 win as Stoke stunned promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday.

Michael O'Neill's side secured a dramatic first win over the Owls since 2005 to move out of the relegation zone.

Teenager Campbell, son of former Arsenal striker Kevin, seemingly stole a share of the spoils in the 93rd minute, before Vokes grabbed the points in the seventh minute of added time.

James McClean, who was an injury doubt after picking up a hamstring niggle against Middlesbrough on Friday, put the hosts ahead.

A quick-fire double from Morgan Fox and captain Tom Lees seemingly completed a fine comeback win for third-placed Wednesday.

But Campbell and Vokes both struck in stoppage time for a famous victory.

James McClean celebrates scoring the opener for Stoke

Irish international McClean scored his second goal in four games as the hosts took the lead after 11 minutes. Midfielder McClean poked home Joe Allen's goal-bound header on the line.

The Potters continued to pile on the pressure with Lee Gregory going close, while Wednesday's best chance of the first half fell to Adam Reach as his header rattled the post.

McClean was the source of Stoke's creativity as the hosts threatened.

The 30-year-old found Sam Clucas who forced Cameron Dawson into a decent save before the break before McClean fizzed a header over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

After the restart, Stoke had shouts for a penalty waved away following a nasty clash of heads between Clucas and Massimo Luongo in the Owls' box.

Luongo stayed on the floor following the incident and was subbed off after being treated on the pitch.

Garry Monk made all three substitutions by the 65th minute and it paid off soon after as the visitors levelled proceedings two minutes later.

Defender Morgan Fox flicked Barry Bannan's corner home with 23 minutes left with the help of goal-line technology as the ball just crossed the line.

And seven minutes later Monk's promotion chasers hit the front.

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland produced a fine save to keep out Sam Winnall's initial header, but skipper Lees reacted quickest to nod home the rebound.

Down the other end, Ryan Shawcross headed wide from just six yards out.

Manager Michael O'Neill threw his last roll of the dice as he brought on former Burnley striker Vokes.

The Welsh international almost found a welcome equaliser as his header was kept out by Dawson in the visitors' net.

Campbell levelled proceedings at the death when he fired home after Clucas' header before Vokes poked home to spark jubilant scenes.

What the managers said...

Stoke's Michael O'Neill: "It was a great way to win a game. I'm delighted for everyone. After 90 minutes we were five points adrift of safety and now we're out of the relegation zone - that shows you how crazy the Championship is.

"I'm not going to get too carried away because we have a difficult game at Fulham on Sunday. It was a typical Stoke performance, we've had to go long and pump balls into the box in stoppage time. We can play better than that and prettier than that but we showed the character we need to get away from the relegation zone."

Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk: "We got what we deserved today. We weren't at the races at all and you can't expect to win games playing like that.

"It's very frustrating to lead and then lose the game like that at the end. We are bitterly disappointed. We competed better in the last half an hour but we weren't good enough. There is a short turnaround and we'll dust ourselves down. We'll feel the pain but show a reaction like we have done before."