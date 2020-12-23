Stoke 1-3 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho's side reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Tottenham remain on track for a first piece of silverware since 2008 after beating Championship side Stoke City 3-1 to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Spurs will face Brentford in the last four.

Gareth Bale sent Jose Mourinho's side on their way with a deft header in the 22nd minute, but Stoke responded after the breakthrough Jordan Thompson's smart finish (53).

Spurs, who were forced to bring on Heung-Min Son in place of Bale at the break because of a calf injury, eventually regained control of proceedings as Ben Davies' long-range effort beat goalkeeper Andy Lonergan (70) before Harry Kane made sure of his side's place in the final four nine minutes from time.

When is the semi-final draw? Tottenham join holders Man City and Championship side Brentford in Wednesday evening's semi-final draw. Everton or Man Utd will complete the semi-final line-up, with the draw taking place after their game on Wednesday evening.

How Mourinho's love affair with the League Cup continued…

Image: Ben Davies fired Spurs back in front

Stoke faced goalkeeping dilemma ahead of the clash with Tottenham and 37-year-old Andy Lonergan, who was fourth-choice at Liverpool last year, was thrust into the action early, palming away Harry Kane's powerful drive at his near post.

Man of the match: Harry Winks

Lonergan could do nothing with Spurs' opener, though, as Bale, looking to make an impression after being handed a rare start by Jose Mourinho, headed Spurs in front midway through the first half.

The Wales international was left unmarked and he guided Harry Winks' cross into the bottom corner, leaving Lonergan with no chance.

Spurs were in full control and Dele Alli had two chances to add to the lead, but Lonergan, playing his first game since March 2019, denied him on both occasions to keep Stoke in the game.

Spurs were forced into a change at the break with Bale, who told Mourinho he could not continue, replaced by Son, but it was Stoke who came out for the second half with renewed vigour and the Championship side levelled in the 53rd minute with their first shot on goal.

They broke down the right and Jacob Brown's cross was neatly finished at the far post by Thompson.

Team news Stoke made six changes, with Andy Lonergan, Danny Batth and James McClean among those coming into the Championship club's side.

Jose Mourinho named a strong side and handed starts to Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli at the Bet365 Stadium.

Mourinho threw on Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko in place of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura, and Spurs restored their lead with 20 minutes remaining as Ben Davies scored his first goal since 2017 with a powerful low effort from 25 yards.

It gave Spurs some breathing space and they killed the game off nine minutes from time when Sissoko played in Kane and the England captain swept the ball home to complete an emphatic victory.

What the managers said…

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill: "We expected Spurs to come with a strong team, maybe not as strong as they stared with, they have got quality all over the pitch. I thought we took a lot of credit for our performance in the second half, we equalised with a good goal.

"In the first half we were placid and timid and didn't affect anything at all. Spurs showed their class and quality with their finishes. We haven't played against that quality in terms of their front three, we are playing against the highest Premier League quality. We gave a decent account of ourselves."

"Yeah, was his decision. Something he felt in the last part of the first half and he didn't want to come out before the second half so he stayed. Something I think with (his) calf."

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho: "To win this trophy we need to win two matches. But they are two very difficult matches. To win other trophies you need to win more matches. The FA Cup didn't start for us. The Europa League we are in the last 32.

"We are really far from getting there. In the Premier League I told you already what we are. But they are a very difficult two matches. If you win the first one you have to win the second.

"The teams that are going to be there are very difficult teams. Man City are very difficult. Brentford, for me, the way they play they are not Championship, they are Premier League. And Everton or Manchester United are one of the very top teams. But we are in the semi-finals and we will be there to fight."

Man of the match - Harry Winks

Winks: We hope we can keep this up

Winks speaking to Sky Sports:

"Really happy with that performance - it's a cold, wet and windy Wednesday night at Stoke so it was tough but we applied ourselves well, we were aggressive and ready to compete which made it a lot easier for us.

"We knew they'd be a threat, they're a good side, they're doing well in the Championship. So we knew they'd pose a threat and they scored but the mentality of the team was to keep going and keep doing what got us into the lead and thankfully that got us the win.

"Really pleased with my own performance personally, it's been tough minutes-wise and to come into a game at this intensity when you haven't had many minutes is difficult. The boys were brilliant and it's a tough place to come but the boys pulled through it so I'm really pleased.

"We hope we can keep this up - it's such a difficult competition with so many good teams left in so it will be tough semi-final whoever we get but we're doing well it was another positive performance from us."

Opta stats - Mourinho's impressive League Cup record continues

Jose Mourinho has reached the League Cup semi-finals for the fifth time, going on to win the competition on each of the previous four occasions his sides have got to this stage (2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15 and 2016-17).

Spurs have reached the League Cup semi-finals for the second time in the last three seasons, eventually being knocked out by Chelsea in 2018-19.

Gareth Bale has scored in consecutive League Cup appearances eight years and 53 days apart, with his previous goal coming against Norwich in October 2012.

Harry Kane has scored 10 goals in 11 games against Stoke in all competitions, making the Potters the 5th team he's reached double figures against in his club career.

Stoke City have lost each of their last six matches against Spurs in all competitions, their worst ongoing losing run against any side.

What's next?

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Sunday December 27 when they face a trip to Wolves, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.15pm.

