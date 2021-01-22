Stoke City 1-2 Watford: Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr fire Hornets up to third

Troy Deeney scored his second penalty in as many games as Watford moved up to third in the Sky Bet Championship table with a 2-1 win over Stoke.

It was, in fact, the hosts who dominated the first half at the Bet365 Stadium, though the Hornets were denied a penalty when referee Oliver Langford failed to spot Rhys Norrington-Davies' clear foul on left-back Adam Masina.

They were granted a spot-kick midway through the second half when goalkeeper Joe Bursik brought down Joao Pedro, with Deeney slamming the opener from the spot (64), before turning provider for Ismaila Sarr to add a second shortly after (68).

Substitute Steven Fletcher pulled one back (83), but the Potters couldn't force an equaliser in a nervy final few minutes, allowing Xisco Munoz's men to pick up just their third away win of the season. It's now 10 league games without a win for Stoke, who stay eighth.

How Munoz's Hornets impressed again

Despite the fact they had not won a game since December 19, it was a very positive start from Michael O'Neill's Stoke, who tried to stretch the game from the off by locating Spurs loanee - and full debutant - Jack Clarke at every opportunity.

Image: Troy Deeney scored his second penalty in as many games in Watford's 2-1 win over Stoke

While they controlled possession and put Watford under the cosh, the hosts struggled to test Ben Foster's deputy Daniel Bachmann and were almost punished for a lack of quality in the final third when Will Hughes fed Nathaniel Chalobah, who strode into the area and forced a strong save from Bursik.

Around 10 minutes before the break, Norrington-Davies hauled Masina down in the penalty area during the course of a Watford corner but, perhaps due to the fact Hughes blocked referee Langford's line of sight, the Potters escaped conceding what looked like a stonewall penalty.

Image: Ismaïla Sarr celebrates after putting Watford 2-0 ahead at Stoke

Stoke midfielder Joe Allen tested Bachmann's reflexes after a square ball from Nick Powell, but within minutes his side were left chasing the game when Deeney smashed in a trademark rocket of a penalty after Joao Pedro had been caught by Bursik.

He then quickly turned provider with a delightful through ball for Sarr, who took the ball to the right-hand side of the penalty area and struck an effort across the six-yard box and into the far corner to put Watford in control.

The chances of a dramatic comeback increased significantly when Fletcher came off the bench to hook in after a clever ball from Allen and though Powell and Harry Souttar went close late on, the equaliser never materialised.

Man of the match - Troy Deeney

2:15 Troy Deeney was pleased with his performance after claiming man of the match as Watford beat Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe...

"Deeney changed the game with two flashes of brilliance tonight. He had very little involvement in the first half, but his perseverance and experience paid off for Watford in the end."

What the managers said...

2:58 Stoke manager Michael O'Neill was left disappointed after the Potters' 2-1 defeat to Watford.

Stoke's Michael O'Neill: "We feel disappointed not to take anything from the game. I thought there was a lot in our performance that was very good; we had complete control of the game for, arguably, 60 minutes. The penalty was a key moment in the game and turned the game in Watford's favour and then a bit of individual quality, in terms of the finish, for the second goal.

"To be fair to us, we kept going, found a goal back and just couldn't find that equaliser. But I thought we were harshly done by tonight."

3:02 Watford head coach Xisco Munoz hailed his team's excellent performance after beating Stoke 2-1.

Watford's Xisco Munoz: "In the second half, we tried playing in the other half of the pitch and we had a higher press, a higher intensity. I am very happy with the guys because today was not an easy game. Every time we are improving.

"We can get better. We have a good direction and a very good squad. I am happy because winning the game is difficult and I know they gave everything."

What's next?

Watford are back in action on Tuesday, January 26, when they travel to The Den to face Millwall at 7pm, while Stoke face Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, January 30, live on Sky Sports Football.