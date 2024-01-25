Glorious goals, outrageous assists and sensational skills. Gillette Precision Play showcases brilliance throughout the 2023/24 season, where precision was put perfectly into practice - and now it's time to vote for the winner so far! Scroll through and vote for your favourite for a chance to win the ultimate football fan's prize, including:

Win a VIP hospitality package at a Premier League match next season.*

Ultimate Gillette Labs Exfoliating Razor Bundle worth over £90 which includes, 1 x Gillette Labs Exfoliating Razor with Magnetic Stand, 1 x Travel Case, 4 x Razor Blades Refill, 1 x Gillette Labs Razor Blades Refill 9 Pack, 1 x Gillette Labs Shaving Foam 240ml, 1 x Gillette Labs Moisturiser 100ml.

The competition closes at 23:59:59 on January 25, 2024. The winner will be selected randomly from all the entrants who voted for the Precision Play with the highest number of votes. Full T&Cs can be found here.

*“Selected clubs only subject to availability. Travel not included. UK/ROI 18+. Ts&Cs online.”