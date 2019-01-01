'Inspire Inclusion' series- Four sportswomen share their important stories

By Vicki Hodges

https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/athletics/news/29175/13082898/eilish-mccolgan-on-body-confidence-and-keeping-girls-in-sport-ill-never-look-like-kim-kardashian-who-cares-im-proud-of-my-body

'I'll never look like Kim Kardashian, who cares - I'm proud of my body'

Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan opens up on body confidence issues, helping girls access athletics and overcoming barriers to entry

https://www.skysports.com/mma/news/12028/13083011/molly-mccann-how-combat-sport-is-leading-way-for-equality-and-eliminating-need-to-define-sport-by-gender

McCann: How combat sport is leading way in stopping defining sport by gender

UFC fighter Molly McCann discusses how combat sport is removing need to look through gender lens and feeling 'lucky' to belong to a sport striving for equality

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/13087154/sophia-dunkley-england-opener-on-diversity-in-cricket-ive-been-accepted-throughout-my-whole-career

Dunkley on the friendship that opened door to cricket and inclusion in sport

England all-rounder Sophia Dunkley discusses her journey into cricket, being the first Black woman to play Test cricket for England and increasing diversity

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13087746/bethany-england-spurs-and-lionesses-forward-i-was-told-i-had-endometriosis-i-asked-can-i-have-children

England: I was told I had endometriosis - I asked 'can I have children?'

Spurs and Lionesses forward Bethany England opens up on eight-year battle with condition before finally getting a diagnosis and impact Emma Hayes had on pushing for answers

