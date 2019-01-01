'Inspire Inclusion' series- Four sportswomen share their important stories
'I'll never look like Kim Kardashian, who cares - I'm proud of my body'
Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan opens up on body confidence issues, helping girls access athletics and overcoming barriers to entry
McCann: How combat sport is leading way in stopping defining sport by gender
UFC fighter Molly McCann discusses how combat sport is removing need to look through gender lens and feeling 'lucky' to belong to a sport striving for equality
Dunkley on the friendship that opened door to cricket and inclusion in sport
England all-rounder Sophia Dunkley discusses her journey into cricket, being the first Black woman to play Test cricket for England and increasing diversity
England: I was told I had endometriosis - I asked 'can I have children?'
Spurs and Lionesses forward Bethany England opens up on eight-year battle with condition before finally getting a diagnosis and impact Emma Hayes had on pushing for answers