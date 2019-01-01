“Maradona, Messi and now Yamal,” said Lothar Mattheus.

There might have been an element of hyperbole in the comparison, made as he observed Lamine Yamal’s eye-catching cameo during Spain’s 1-0 win over Albania at Euro 2024.

But the iconic former Germany midfielder, a World Cup, European Championship and Ballon d’Or winner during his glittering playing career, is well placed to judge.

After a stunning breakthrough season with Barcelona, Yamal is boosting his burgeoning reputation still further in Germany.

His outstanding group-stage performances have been followed by even better ones against Georgia and the hosts in the knockouts. France, finalists at the 2022 World Cup, await in the last four.

It seems almost implausible that he is still only 16 years old. But Yamal, already the youngest player and scorer in Barcelona’s history, is now tearing up records internationally too.

His total of three assists in the highest at the tournament. Only Christian Eriksen, Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos – three players roughly twice his age – have created more chances. Nobody has created more big chances. Yamal ranks in the top 10 for shots and dribbles.

He is not just playing but starring. Even now, still two games away from glory, he is the overwhelming favourite to win the Young Player of the Tournament award.

What he is doing is unprecedented. At the same age, an age at which Yamal has racked up 51 senior appearances for Barcelona and won 12 caps for Spain, five of them at a major tournament, Lionel Messi was yet to even make his competitive senior debut.

It remains to be seen whether this precocious young winger will come close to matching the Argentine’s extraordinary achievements in the game, of course. But there can be no doubting the extent of his talent, nor the scale of his potential.

Lamine Yamal is Next Up.

