The Route to the Top

0.06%.

It's a number so small, it's hard to comprehend.

But that is the chance of a young boy becoming a professional footballer in this country.

Only six in every 10,000 make the grade.

Armed with those facts, we embarked on what became the largest, most comprehensive investigation ever carried out by Sky Sports News.

What started off as a plan for a 15-minute mini-documentary, quickly snowballed. The more we spoke to people involved with academy football in England, the more stories we discovered and the more issues we uncovered.

Whenever we answered one question, it seemed to lead to another that needed addressing.

What we ended up with was three-and-a-half hours of fascinating content, and a seven-part documentary series, looking at every aspect of youth football in this country: the good, the bad, and the seemingly impossible.

Because that was our starting point. Is the ambition to become a professional footballer an almost impossible dream? It is widely known that only a tiny minority of young boys ever make a career out of the game. And yet that doesn’t stop so many from trying.

Millions of young boys who are “Chasing the Dream.”

