Meet Maradona's son - the coach on a journey

Born in 1986 and the outcome of an affair between Argentina’s football star and Naples citizen Cristiana Sinagra, it was only in 2007 that Diego Sr publicly recognised him as his son, the pair having only met each other for the first time four years earlier.

“If we talk about Maradona, he was a man who, when you met him, you realised you were facing the best player of all time,” Diego Jr tells Sky Sports from his new Canary Islands club.

“He gave you the feeling of being in front of a special person.

“But if I have to talk about Diego the father, for many years we didn't have a good relationship.

“But when we sat down to talk and we cleared up what we had to clear up, I had a wonderful father. A careful father, a loving father – with me, with my children, with my family.

“It’s normal, like all people in the world, he had strengths and weaknesses, but I loved him for what he was, as a person and as a father.

“I had a father with whom I had fun, I had many beautiful moments that I carry in my heart. So I can only speak well of him.”

There is absolutely no doubt this man is related to Maradona, even though he was raised by his mother’s side of the family: there is a clear physical resemblance.

And a look at his CV reveals echoes of his father’s eventful career.

Maradona Jr left his first job at Italian minnows Napoli United as a form of protest over the club not paying its players.

He was then sacked just months into his next job at FC Pompei in November 2023 despite being sat second in the Italian fifth-tier table.

Even at new club Ibarra, he does not know how long that will last – his contract is up at the end of the season.

“We’ll see how it ends up this year,” he says. “Then we’ll sit down at the table to figure out if it’s time to continue or leave. But the desire is to continue this project and to stay here for many years.”