By Patrick Rowe
On the pitch, Sverre Nypan is a superstar in the making.
But off it, he is a regular, grounded 18-year-old who, despite his exceptional talents, has his feet firmly on the ground.
Since making his Rosenborg debut at the age of just 15, eight months after arriving from district club Nardo FK, to become the youngest player to represent and eventually score for the Norwegian top-flight side, Nypan has enjoyed an astronomical rise and clubs across Europe have been monitoring him every step of the way.
Sky Sports News reported in January that Arsenal were in discussions to sign the player, but Nypan himself wanted to wait until this summer to make a decision.
Now, it is Manchester City who are on the front foot as Pep Guardiola looks to make the versatile prospect his latest signing.
Nypan visited several clubs in England earlier in the year but has never deviated from his own priorities.
He is calculated in his judgement and will not snatch at the opportunity until the perfect one arrives.
That perfect move now seems closer than ever.
Through an interview with someone who has been with Nypan throughout his rapid rise, Sky Sports delves into his past to trace a journey that now looks set to take him to the Premier League.
Sverre Nypan is Next Up.
"His mentality is something special"
Roar Vikvang, former Rosenborg academy manager
"When he makes his decision, the club that signs him is very lucky"
Roar Vikvang on Sverre Nypan's next move
"He is ready for the next level"
Roar Vikvang as Sverre Nypan's amid links to Manchester City
'No other option than to get to the top'
As already established, the summer of 2025 is not the only time elite clubs have gone head-to-head in the race to secure Nypan’s talents.
At an early age, the disparity in quality with those around him before joining Rosenborg was clear, putting European teams on high alert.
“He was the number one player at his age in the region,” former Rosenborg academy manager Roar Vikvang told Sky Sports.
“Already at that age, he had been out visiting clubs abroad.
“It was the work of me and the club to sign him. What was most important for him was how he could continue to develop as a player.
“It was 2020, so he was turning 14. Already at that time, he was so mature for his age.
“He was just searching for a place where he could continue to develop because, from my point of view, there was no other option than trying to get all the way [top level].
"But he hasn’t been in a hurry. He has always made good decisions.”
Maturity beyond his years
Development and the best situation for himself have always been at the forefront of Nypan’s thinking, from both himself and those around him.
Links emerged to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in 2023 but instead of making the move, the then 17-year-old opted to sign a new deal at Rosenborg, tying him down until 2026, to continue fine-tuning his craft with first-team football readily available.
A decision that highlights one of his most impressive traits. His talents on the pitch speak for themselves, but it is his maturity away from the field that sets him apart.
“Already at that date, he was a good player technically but what I think is very different from the other players was the mentality,” Vikvang continued.
“How mature he is, how he understood the game. Not only his own position and what he was doing, but the other players. He could do thing do things together to make the whole team perform.
“It was unusually early.”
Is Nypan ready for the Premier League?
Sky Sports News has reported Man City are now in advanced negotiations to sign Nypan, following interest from Aston Villa late in the season.
So is Nypan ready to make the move? Of course he is.
While the prospect of moving to the Premier League would be daunting to most 18-year-olds, it will not faze Nypan.
If he does not take to it immediately, he will work tirelessly until he is ready.
Vikvang added: “We had U16s and we had U19s, the U19s is also the second team for the senior side. Quite early, he went from U16s to U19s. At the age of 14, he played U19 youth league.
“He had a terrible experience. We lost 10-0 away on his debut.
"We were really outplayed. But what impressed me was after the match, he said ‘Wow, they have good players, I have to go back home and train harder to compete at that level.’
“There was no excuse that he was three or four years younger.
“He was only thinking about the level of the play and he wanted to be competitive.
"If you go on the pitch, playing against 18 or 19-year-old players, his mentality was to be competitive. His mentality is something special.”
So would the Premier League be any different? His former academy boss does not think so.
“No. He will deal with that no problem. He is so mature and has really good social skills when he goes into a new group.
“That will be no problem. I am not worried. Spain or England, it doesn’t matter.
“When he makes his decision, the club that signs him is very lucky. He is something special.”
Shining in Europe
With 70 senior appearances already to his name for Rosenborg, scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists across a variety of different positions, Nypan has shown he is capable of dealing with a jump in quality and an increased level of physicality.
It has been apparent from the very start of his journey in the first team.
During his first season with the senior side, Nypan stepped up at the age of just 16 during Rosenborg's Conference League third-round qualifier against Hearts and provided both assists in the first leg of the tie to guide them to a 2-1 win.
His team would go on to lose 3-1 in the following leg but despite the disappointment of defeat, Nypan had announced himself on the European stage – and it is just the start.
“When I saw him in the Conference League playing for Rosenborg at 16, at that age and that level, he took the ball and much older players tried to stop him, but he got rid of them.”
Roar Vikvang on Sverre Nypan's performance vs Hearts
Nypan's array of talents
Watch that game and you will see his vast array of skills.
Elite movement, confidence and strength while driving at defenders and a natural level of composure and maturity in the final third to facilitate his team-mates.
With his well-rounded set of skills, the Norway U21 international is capable of playing anywhere in midfield and even up front, as shown from his time with Rosenborg, but Vikvang believes his long-term future lies within a more robust role.
“Most of the time during his career, he has played as a number eight. He is a box-to-box player and has great finishing skills,” Vikvang said.
“It is important for him and the team to get into the box when they are trying to finish attacks. He has a lot of skills. He can play as a number six, he will do that in a good way but then you don’t have his finishing skills.
“From my point of view, a number eight or 10. He has good technical skills, can use both feet, give crucial passes to other players and can finish.
“One of the strongest skills is he can get rid of players with the ball, he can go through. He is so powerful and has a huge amount of speed.”
The best is yet to come
City have already added Rayan Ait Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to their ranks this summer - and Nypan could be the next addition.
He is still only at the very early stages of his career, but if Nypan does arrive at the Etihad this summer, City supporters can look forward to witnessing his rise for years to come.
“If he goes to a top club, he is the kind of person and player to stay for a long time," Vikvang added when asked about Nypan finishing his career at his next club.
While his immediate and long-term future both remain uncertain, one thing is clear: this rise will continue. "In one or two years, his market value will be much higher. You haven’t seen the best of Sverre Nypan yet.”
Norway already have Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard - but Nypan is Next Up.