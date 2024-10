How Arsenal became woven into Black identity and culture

As Sky Sports celebrates Black History Month, the creator of a new book called Black Arsenal tells Nick Wright about Arsenal's unique connection with Black identity and the players who helped to shape it

In August 1992, on the eve of the inaugural Premier League season, Arsenal manager George Graham summoned his players to Highbury to acclimatise to the prospect of playing in front of a huge mural concealing construction work on the North Bank.

Noting the absence of any Black faces among the rows of supporters depicted in the mural, which had been commissioned by the club to an external design firm, a perplexed Kevin Campbell approached passing vice-chair David Dein with a question.

"Mr Dein," he said. "Where are my brothers?"

It proved a significant intervention.

Dein, embarrassed by the oversight, offered apologies to Campbell and his Black team-mates and promised swift action. By the time of Arsenal's second home game of the campaign, following a 4-2 loss to Norwich in their opener, the mural had been corrected to give a more accurate representation of the club's increasingly diverse fanbase.

Campbell's approach to Dein was recounted by his former Arsenal team-mate Paul Davis during a tribute to the striker, who died aged 54 in June, at the launch of Black Arsenal, a new book exploring the club’s relationship with Black identity and culture. It is also the focus of a chapter of the book written by Amy Lawrence.

Kevin Campbell, who scored 59 goals in 228 games for Arsenal, died aged 54 in June Kevin Campbell, who scored 59 goals in 228 games for Arsenal, died aged 54 in June

According to creator and co-editor Clive Chijioke Nwonka, it highlights the unique Black connection that inspired the project.

"I'm not convinced you could write a book like this about any other club in world football," Nwonka tells Sky Sports.

"Of course, a lot of clubs have had Black players. I've had comments saying, 'What about West Ham in the 60s? What about Luton Town?'

"And yes, you had Black players playing for those clubs. I don’t deny that. But how has that impacted or influenced the culture of the club beyond what is on the pitch?

"I think Arsenal is the only club where you can evidence its Black connection beyond singular players."