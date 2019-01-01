Words by Sam Blitz | Imagery by Ben Scott

Stealing the show against top quality opposition once is impressive. Twice is top-level. But three times is just ridiculous.

You would have forgiven Max Dowman for thinking his summer had peaked in Singapore. A 60th-minute substitute against Newcastle, the 15-year-old replaced Bukayo Saka, took the game by the scruff of the neck - then won the contest by himself.

After fearlessly tormenting Newcastle's defenders - including drawing a frustrated foul from Joelinton within seconds of being on the pitch - Dowman went on his umpteenth slalom run of the second half to win a penalty, which Martin Odegaard converted for a 3-2 win.

It was a standout moment in such a young career - until the talented teenager repeated the feat 10 days later. In a full Emirates Stadium, Dowman replaced Saka at the hour mark against Villarreal and decided he would take on another Champions League defence.

Villarreal's defenders could not deal with the 15-year-old. And once again, Dowman got another penalty. A cheeky flick allowed him to enter the box and the teen went down under the inevitable contact. Odegaard, once again, obliged from the spot.

But then came Dowman's Premier League debut - another cameo on the hour mark against Leeds. Suddenly, the teenager entered stratospheric levels of fame for someone his age.

Once again, he took on the Whites defence time after time - so much so that Anton Stach had to foul him for a third penalty in a number of weeks.

“Ball-carrying has been his super strength all the way through,” says former Arsenal academy coach Temisan Williams – now founder of Coach Accelerator Masterclass Community – to Sky Sports.

“I got to coach Max for the whole season when he was an U11s player and right from the get-go I was like: ‘Okay, there's something very special about this young man.’”

Dowman is now the most talked-about teenager in the Premier League. He's ticked off his first-team and then competitive debuts in a matter of weeks.. All this sparks the question: How far can he go? And how quickly?

“Champions League, World Cup, Premier League,” says Williams. “He’s got all the capabilities; he’s got the mentality. Mikel Arteta wouldn’t bring him into the fold at that age if he didn’t.”

There can be little doubt anymore – Max Dowman is Next Up.