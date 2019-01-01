The Man City 'B team' creating a conveyer belt of talent

Wherever you look, the chances are you are going to see a Manchester City youth product. Pep Guardiola’s side found that out for themselves last month.

Their first game of the season saw them come up against Jadon Sancho in Manchester United colours in the Community Shield. The next game, they were reunited with Chelsea pair Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia at Stamford Bridge. A week later, £20m profit player Liam Delap returned to the Etihad Stadium with Ipswich Town.

They are everywhere. The champions of Germany and Spain have one each in Jeremie Frimpong and Brahim Diaz. Juventus now have another in Douglas Luiz. Morgan Rogers and Jamie Gittens have started the season in fine form for Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund respectively. Wolves have two City academy products in Tommy Doyle and Carlos Forbs, while Southampton have as many as five.

What unites all the players above is their time in City’s Elite Development Squad, also known as the EDS – a team sat in between the club’s first team and academy. Operating since 2012, it is tasked with either bringing top-class players into City’s first team or moving them on for huge profit.

“They view it as a B team,” Brian Barry-Murphy, who managed the EDS team for three seasons before leaving this summer in search of a role in first-team management, told Sky Sports.

“It’s where you bring the players out of the academy system and put them in a team where they’re getting prepared for first-team football."

Despite preparing youngsters for the first team, City’s EDS plays in the Premier League 2 division with the best academy sides in the country, but it is not too long before the players get noticed, especially from outside the club.

The amount of money City have generated from non-first-team players since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016 has now passed £500m.

But while the club have used their second team as a huge money-raising resource, City are now benefitting from top-quality ‘B team’ players in their first team.

Phil Foden – Premier League Player of the Season last term – is the biggest internal EDS success story, while the next generation is looming in Oscar Bobb and James McAtee.

“If Oscar can play a lot of minutes, he can do very good things,” said Guardiola before the Norwegian winger picked up a long-term injury. The City boss was equally appraising of McAtee: “I don’t want to loan him or sell him. I need him.”

With a conveyer belt of talent such as Palmer hitting their strides, what are the secrets of a development squad sitting below one of the best sides in the world?