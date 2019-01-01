Watch Burnley vs Middlesbrough live on Sky Sports this Friday from 7pm, kick-off 8pm

Ten years ago, a nine-year-old Ben Doak was playing for Ayr United’s U11s against Hamilton Academicals.

That day, he played in two seven-a-side matches against two different Accies sides and scored nine goals. It would end up taking him to better things.

Watching on was Jim Began, Celtic’s chief talent spotter. At that point, there was little to no doubt where Doak was going next.

“I remember seeing Jim at the side of the pitch and I had the feeling he was there to see Ben, because he was doing so well and there was so much hype around him,” says Liam Anderson, one of Doak’s coaches at Ayr Utd at the time.

“That day, you’re thinking: let’s hope he does well, but not too well. But that day, he was incredible.”

A decade after that display on the seven-a-side pitch, he was tearing past Croatia and Man City full-back Josko Gvardiol at Hampden Park in Scotland colours.

A sensational international break last month saw him assist the opening goals for John McGinn in wins over Croatia and Poland. He’s now one of the first names on Steve Clarke’s team sheet.

And that’s not all. Doak has established himself as one of the most exciting players in the Championship on loan at Middlesbrough – his tantalising pace causing havoc to second-tier defences. The goals and assists are flying.

Parent club Liverpool are watching and with doubts over Mohamed Salah’s long-term future at Anfield, Arne Slot may not have to look far for a potential replacement.

Ben Doak is Next Up.