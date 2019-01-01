Moulded in the vision of Ronaldinho

By the age of 17, Asprilla, nicknamed Cheo, was playing for Envigado’s senior side, his talent shining through despite his wiry, boyish appearance.

His impact did not go unnoticed and Watford, already active in the South American market having brought in Asprilla’s countryman Cucho Hernandez, as well as Brazilians Joao Pedro and Richarlison, stole a march on rival suitors to agree a £2.5m deal for him.

When Asprilla eventually made the move across the Atlantic, in the summer of 2022, having initially stayed at Envigado on loan, the circumstances he walked into at Vicarage Road were far from ideal.

In Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder, the club went through three head coaches in his first season. In his second, there were two more, with Wilder’s successor, Ismael, replaced by Tom Cleverley, the current incumbent, in March.

All of them had their own ideas about how – and how not – to use Asprilla.

He has most commonly featured on the right flank but a breakdown of his minutes played by position for Watford underlines just how much has been asked of him. He has been used right across the front line and in deeper positions too.

Despite the upheaval both on and off the pitch, Asprilla has managed to rack up seven goals and nine assists across his two Championship seasons. But he has always seen himself as a No 10 and, back in Envigado’s academy, Perea agreed.

“I was aware that he had played a lot as a ‘false’ winger, cutting in from the right to use his left foot, but when he came up to the U15s, I thought, because of his creativity, he could be better as a No 10, or mediapunta, as we say here, behind the striker.

“That was where he felt he could be the best version of himself, so we made the decision to go with the desire of the player, to help him demonstrate his talent and his creativity to the absolute best of his abilities.”

As part of a plan to maximise Asprilla’s potential, there was an emphasis on giving him tactical freedom and allowing him to focus on enjoyment and expression, much like his idol, the Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho.

“The plan we made was to work exclusively on his positive aspects, to further improve the offensive qualities he had,” says Perea.

“All I did, really, was help him on his journey, never restricting the creativity and spontaneity he possessed.

“Ronaldinho was a good model for him.

“OK, he played mostly as a ‘false’ winger rather than a No 10. But he always enjoyed himself on the pitch and that’s what we wanted with Yaser.

“We just told him to go out and have fun, and that we would give him the ball as much as we could. That was a big focus for the team, that everything went through Yaser.

“We didn’t regret it. Every time he got the ball, it felt like something extraordinary could happen.”

Although mostly used as a right winger these days, the work done at youth level to develop him as a No 10 is clear in his game.

Asprilla is adept at producing crosses and cut-backs but his chances created map with Watford last season reflects his knack for threading passes through the middle of the pitch too.

His shot map, meanwhile, coupled with the many goals he has scored from outside the box, hints at the efforts made to develop certain attributes in particular.

“His long-range shooting needed work,” recalls Perea. “He always preferred to run with the ball rather than shoot, so we tried to correct that slightly.

“You can see now that it has paid off. He was able to add that to his game because of his desire to improve. Now, he is capable of scoring from anywhere.”