By Sam Blitz

The Premier League is back for another season. The best league in the world. The most unpredictable too.

But for some of the newly-promoted sides, it has become the most difficult league. And in the last two seasons, they have been getting it all wrong.

“What the f*** were Burnley and Southampton doing?” said one senior figure at a Premier League club to Sky Sports at the end of last season. “They didn’t respect the level.”

The last campaign saw the three newly-promoted teams - Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton - all relegated back down to the Championship for the second successive season, following Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Before the 2022/23 season, only once had the 'three up, three down' phenomenon happened before in Premier League history.

Not only are the promoted sides failing to reach 17th spot, they are even struggling to get points on the board.

Last season, it took the three promoted sides until October for one of them to get a win. Southampton ended up with the second-lowest Premier League points total. Leicester lost eight games in a row without scoring. The season before, Sheffield United conceded a record 104 goals in their attempt.

It is not just a divide – it is a gulf.

And as the Championship clubs come and go, the teams who remain in the top division get richer and stronger.

“The longer teams stay in the Premier League, the better they get,” ex-Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said last season. “The same teams are all going to invest massive amounts of money. It appears that the gap will only get bigger.”

This year’s newly-promoted sides - Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland - are all too aware of a increasingly striking trend.

“You need that understanding of what the Premier League is and what the trends are,” Burnley captain Josh Cullen tells Sky Sports.

“We have studied that in pre-season this year: how the Premier League has developed probably from five years ago to where it is now - even from a couple of seasons ago to how it is now.

“We’ve been looking at teams that have been promoted, that have been successful, and what we can take from them.”

Top-flight survival is not an impossible task. It was only three years ago that Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest came into the division and not only survived, all three were in the race for Europe last season, as were Brentford and Brighton - who became top-flight teams for the first time in their history.

So what can Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland – or any newly-promoted side in the Premier League – do to maximise their chances? How does the second tier bridge the gap to top-flight?

Sky Sports has spoken to major Premier League figures – including players, coaches and chief executives who have overseen survival – on how to tackle what is becoming one of football’s hardest achievements.

This is How to Survive in the Premier League.