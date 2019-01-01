Our story: Bromley FC

The Manager: Andy Woodman

The 52-year-old gave up his role as head of goalkeeping at Arsenal, having worked as first-team goalkeeping coach with Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace, to become Bromley manager in 2021.

Woodman won the FA Trophy with Bromley at Wembley in 2022 and turned down an offer from Gillingham before leading the club into League Two as National League play-off winners on penalties.

This job nearly cost me my marriage. Imagine going home to your wife and telling her you’re leaving Arsenal after five years to become manager of Bromley.

She said, "Are you crackers?" People at Arsenal were saying, "Are you sure this is the right decision?" It was bizarre really but sometimes you've got to just trust your gut instinct. I like to gamble on things in life.

Beyond all of that, I felt I would be good at management. I'm not saying I'm Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson. I'm young in my management, but I do think there's a way of managing people.

When I first came here, there was no manager's office - they worked out of the bar. I wanted to make sure that I brought some Premier League qualities.

You can't spend the money they've got but you can't ignore the professionalism. That's not a big thing to bring. That's just standards. Then you've got to have players and staff that want to make the change and buy into it.

The new players' lounge at Bromley.

We had a bit of paper at most. My belief is that we're going to spend more time here than we are in our own houses. You've got to make sure that this place represents what we're trying to achieve and represents what we are, our DNA and our fabric.

The owner Robin Stanton-Gleaves was completely on board with that. He's worked tirelessly with me and helped me. I can't stress that enough. He's a hard man to work for because he demands, but he demands in the right way.

My assistant manager Alan Dunne – 15 years at Millwall - has worked with me from day one and is a relentless character.

With everything that I've got in place around me and how we've kept pushing, it'd be wrong of me to just take the plaudits on my own. There's a lot of people around this club that have done a lot of work to help us get to where we've got to.