With the 2024/25 season nearing a dramatic conclusion, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season so far.

Aberdeen duo Topi Keskinen and Kevin Nisbet, Celtic’s Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers, Dundee’s Simon Murray, Louis Moult of Dundee United, Hibernian defender Jack Iredale, Rangers' Hamza Igamane, Ross County’s Akil Wright, plus Mikael Mandron of St Mirren are up for the award.

Click play on the video above to see all 12 goals and then vote for your favourite!

The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday May 4. Voting closes at 5pm on Friday May 2.