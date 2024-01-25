Glorious goals, outrageous assists and sensational skills. Gillette Precision Play showcases brilliance throughout the 2023/24 season, where precision was put perfectly into practice - and now it's time to vote for the winner so far! Scroll through and vote for your favourite for a chance to win the ultimate football fan's prize, including:
Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool 4-3 Fulham, Anfield, December 3, 2023
It was going to take something special to overshadow Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal earlier in the game, but Mac Allister pulled it off, smashing a powerful half-volley into the top corner from 30 yards to restore Liverpool's advantage...
Alejandro Garnacho
Everton 0-3 Man Utd, Goodison Park, November 23, 2023
Everton had barely had a kick of the ball when Victor Lindelof's sweeping pass found Marcus Rashford on the flank and Diogo Dalot crossed for Alejandro Garnacho. There could be no anticipating what followed. His acrobatic volley found the far corner of Jordan Pickford's net...
Mohammed Kudus
Brentford 3-2 West Ham, Gtech Stadium, November 4, 2023
West Ham responded to going one goal down in style through Mohammed Kudus, who produced a stunning acrobatic equaliser as he scissor-kicked in from Michail Antonio's cross to grab his first away goal for the club...
Miguel Almiron
Newcastle 2-0 Burnley, St James' Park, September 30, 2023
Burnley started on top until Miguel Almiron scored against the run of play. Newcastle burst into life once Almiron cut inside from the right and sent a perfect bending effort into the top left corner...
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd, Emirates Stadium, September 4, 2023
Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored stoppage-time goals to take Arsenal to a famous 3-1 win over Man Utd. As the visitors desperately pushed for a response, Jesus sealed it, breaking away and leaving Diogo Dalot and United on the floor. Last season it was Eddie Nketiah dealing the injury-time knockout blow to United. This time it was a Rice-Jesus one-two.