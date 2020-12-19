Swansea 2-0 Barnsley: Jamal Lowe on target as Swans get back to winning ways

Swansea solidified their position in the Championship play-off places with a comfortable 2-0 win over Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium.

The Welsh club were superior throughout, with Valerien Ismael's side exposed by Swansea pace out wide.

A first-half goal from Jamal Lowe and an own goal by Victor Adeboyejo allowed Swansea to move up to third in the Championship table.

Image: Jamal Lowe added to his double in last week's South Wales derby with the opener at the Liberty Stadium

Barnsley dominated possession for large periods of the game but lacked quality in front of goal. Swansea manager Steve Cooper made two changes from their poor midweek showing at Derby, with Ben Cabango replacing Kyle Naughton and Yan Dhanda coming in for Korey Smith.

Swansea took the lead in the second minute when Dhanda headed into the box before Cabango's flick was drilled into the back of the net by Lowe.

Barnsley replied strongly and forced Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman into a fine save when Alex Mowatt's free-kick was punched just wide.

Jack Walton received a yellow card in the 30th minute when he clattered Dhanda off the ball with the Swansea man one on one with the keeper.

The visitors struggled to cope with Swansea's pace on the flanks and Lowe tested Barnsley's defence as he raced clear, but Connor Roberts failed to connect with his cross.

Swansea pushed for a second goal on the stroke of half-time but Barnsley's defence held firm meaning the hosts went into the changing room with a 1-0 lead.

Cooper's side continued to apply pressure on the Tykes in the early stages of the second half when Cabango's header was expertly saved by Walton.

Barnsley enjoyed a lot of territory and possession but lacked a cutting edge in the final third and were always susceptible to Swansea's pace on the counter attack.

The Swans continued to push, with Walton again saving Barnsley when he just about beat Lowe to the ball after a through-ball from Matt Grimes.

Barnsley threatened for the first time in the second half but Michal Helik's mazy run was thwarted by a tremendous tackle from Ryan Bennett.

But Swansea's pressure finally told in the 66th minute when Barnsley's Victor Adeboyejo failed to deal with an awkward corner from Grimes and headed the ball into the back of his own net.

Barnsley refused to throw the towel as they battled hard to get back into the game but time and time again they were caught out on the counter by Swansea, who were also comfortable in defence.

Swansea nearly ended on a high when Jay Fulton's cross found Jake Bidwell unmarked but he fired wide. Despite being wasteful at times in front of goal Swansea were superior in most aspects of play.