Swansea 3-0 Birmingham: Swans go joint top of Championship

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Birmingham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Birmingham.

Swansea swept aside Birmingham 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday to move joint top of the Championship.

Substitute Kyle Naughton opened the scoring with a thunderbolt just past the hour-mark, before Bersant Celina's rasping drive doubled their lead just five minutes later.

Borja Baston celebrates scoring his Swansea's third goal against Birmingham

Borja Baston's penalty 15 minutes from time wrapped up the points for Steve Cooper's side, whose third straight win of the season made it the club's best unbeaten beginning to a campaign since the Seventies.

How the Swans went joint top

Swansea were largely frustrated by stubborn opponents in a first half devoid of any real clear-cut openings, although that all changed in the second period as the home team's pressure finally told.

The initial breakthrough came when Naughton, on for Jake Bidwell in a tactical change at the break, twisted and turned on the left edge of the area, before firing an unstoppable drive past a helpless Lee Camp.

That strike settled the hosts down and it was not long before they increased their lead with another impressive strike as Mike van der Hoorn broke up a Blues attack and released the overlapping Celina down the left.

Borja Baston scores Swansea's third goal against Birmingham

The midfielder powered forward, before thrashing a rasping drive past Camp at his near post, and when Marc Roberts then upended Yan Dhanda in the box, Baston added a third from the spot.

And the Spaniard's fifth goal in just five games since returning from a loan spell back in his homeland means Swansea are the highest scorers in the Championship, while also completing a bleak day for the visitors.

In fact, Pep Clotet's team have now let in six and scored none in their opening two away matches this season.

What's next?

Swansea host Cambridge in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday night, before travelling for a top-of-the-table clash with Leeds in the Championship three days later.

Swansea's Connor Roberts in action at the Liberty

Meanwhile, Birmingham entertain bottom-of-the-table Stoke on Saturday afternoon.