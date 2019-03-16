Swansea 2-3 Manchester City: Sergio Aguero scores winner as City reach FA Cup semi-finals

Sergio Aguero celebrates with Bernardo Silva after scoring Manchester City's winner

Manchester City staged a stirring second-half comeback - aided by two controversial decisions - to keep their hopes of a quadruple alive as they beat Swansea 3-2 in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Championship side went in front against the Premier League leaders in the 20th minute when Matt Grimes converted a penalty after Fabian Delph fouled Connor Roberts.

Former City player Bersant Celina added a brilliant second in the 29th minute with a curling finish.

Player ratings Swansea: Nordfeldt (7), Roberts (6), Van der Hoorn (6), Carter-Vickers (6), Grimes (7), Fulton (6), Celina (7), Byers (6), Dyer (6), James (6), Routledge (6)



Subs: Asoro (5), John (5), Harries (5)



Manchester City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Otamendi (6), Laporte (5), Delph (5), Gundogan (6), David Silva (6), Bernardo Silva (8), Sane (6), Mahrez (5), Jesus (6)



Subs: Sterling (6), Zinchenko (6), Aguero (7)



Man of the match: Bernardo Silva

City responded midway through the second half with a fine strike from Bernardo Silva and then a contentious penalty from Sergio Aguero that deflected into the net off goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Swansea were annoyed at the awarding of the penalty as Cameron Carter-Vickers appeared to get the ball when he tackled Raheem Sterling, and there was further frustration to follow for the hosts as Aguero headed in from an offside position in the 88th minute to complete City's comeback.

The Video Assistant Referee was not in use as the game wasn't being played at a Premier League stadium, so neither decision was able to be reviewed.

Sergio Aguero's penalty hit the post but went in off Kristoffer Nordfeldt

While Swansea might be left to rue the lack of VAR, City can count themselves somewhat fortunate to still be competing on all fronts, having looked in trouble at 2-0 down.

Swansea took the lead when Roberts was clumsily fouled by Delph in the box and Grimes slotted the penalty into the corner.

Matt Grimes put Swansea ahead from the penalty spot

It was 2-0 in the 29th minute as Swansea quickly swept forward, breaking down the left side before Nathan Dyer teed up Celina to finish with a brilliant curling first-time shot from the edge of the box.

City went close to cutting the deficit as Nordfeldt kept out a shot from Bernardo Silva and then Grimes blocked on the line from David Silva's close-range shot.

City's threat appeared to be diminishing in the second half until Bernardo Silva arrowed a fine shot across goal in the 69th minute.

Bernardo Silva pulled one back for Manchester City in the second half

That gave City a spark and they levelled in the 78th minute, albeit in fortunate fashion.

Carter-Vickers appeared to get the ball when he tackled Sterling in the box, but the referee pointed to the spot and Aguero's penalty deflected off the post and then into the net off Nordfeldt.

Team news Swansea made one change from their midweek defeat to West Brom as Fulton replaced the injured Naughton. McBurnie was not involved due to illness.



City named a strong starting XI with David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez and Sane all starting.

It was one-way traffic from then on and, after Nordfeldt made a fabulous double save to deny Jesus and then Aguero, City got the winner when Aguero stooped and headed in from Bernardo Silva's cross, although replays showed the striker was offside.

Opta stats

Manchester City have reached the FA Cup semi-final in two of the last three seasons - as many as they had in their previous 35 campaigns in the competition.

Manchester City have come from 2+ goals down to win in any competition for the first time under manager Pep Guardiola.

Swansea found the net with both of their shots on target in this match.

Manchester City have scored more goals than any other side in the FA Cup this season (19).

Man City have benefitted from seven own goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side.

Sergio Aguero has been involved in 22 goals in 20 FA Cup appearances for Manchester City (18 goals, 4 assists).

Bernardo Silva has scored 10 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Man City this season, one more than he managed in 53 games in 2017-18.

Swansea's Nathan Dyer has had a hand in five goals in his last five starts in the FA Cup (4 goals, 1 assist).

Man of the match - Bernardo Silva

It was Silva who ignited City's comeback with a brilliant finish that flew past Nordfeldt. He also looked one of City's most threatening players on the ball and provided the assist for Aguero to net the winner.

What's next?

Swansea travel to Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday, March 30 before hosting Brentford on Tuesday, April 2. City return from the international break with a trip to Fulham, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday, March 30.