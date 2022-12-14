45' Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Jessica Naz replaces Nikola Karczewska.

45' Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angharad James replaces Cho So-Hyun.

Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 2.

45'+3' First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 2.

45'+1' Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rosella Ayane.

45' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

45' Attempt saved. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

44' Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

44' Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen with a cross following a corner.

42' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.

41' Attempt missed. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.

39' Attempt saved. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

39' Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Karczewska.

37' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

36' Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 2. Jessica Park (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

34' Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen.

33' Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

29' Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

27' Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

26' Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a cross.

24' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.

22' Attempt blocked. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katja Snoeijs.

21' Jessica Park (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21' Foul by Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

20' Attempt missed. Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen following a set piece situation.

18' Jessica Park (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18' Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

18' Attempt saved. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Park with a cross.

16' Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

16' Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Cho So-Hyun.

11' Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

11' Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10' Foul by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

10' Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 1. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen with a cross.

3' Foul by Jessica Park (Everton Women).

3' Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

2' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.