Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Everton Women. Women's Super League.
Breyer Group Stadium.
Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rosella Ayane.
Attempt saved. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.
Attempt saved. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Karczewska.
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 2. Jessica Park (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katja Snoeijs.
Attempt missed. Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Park with a cross.
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 1. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen with a cross.