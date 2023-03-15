45'+3' First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

45'+3' Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kerys Harrop with a cross following a corner.

45'+2' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.

45'+2' Attempt blocked. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.

45' Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

43' Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Missy Goodwin with a cross following a set piece situation.

43' Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

43' Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

38' Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Drew Spence tries a through ball, but Nikola Karczewska is caught offside.

37' Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

37' Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

37' Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

34' Foul by Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women).

34' Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

33' Attempt saved. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Drew Spence.

32' Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Tierney.

30' Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

30' Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

29' Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

24' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

22' Delay in match because of an injury Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

19' Josie Green (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19' Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

16' Josie Green (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

14' Attempt missed. Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen with a cross following a corner.

14' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.

13' Attempt saved. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

12' Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

8' Foul by Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women).

8' Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

4' Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

4' Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

2' Hand ball by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

First Half begins.