Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea: Jorginho penalty hands Thomas Tuchel first Premier League away win

Jorginho's first-half penalty saw Chelsea deservedly beat Tottenham 1-0 as Thomas Tuchel won his first game on the road in charge of the Blues.

The Italy playmaker converted from the spot after 24 minutes following a foul by Eric Dier, who needlessly brought down Timo Werner in the decisive moment of the match.

🏟️ Tottenham’s last 2 PL home games:

L1-3 v Liverpool

L0-1 v Chelsea

❌ First time that Jose Mourinho has lost consecutive PL home games in his managerial career #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/vwbPGiXDCc — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 4, 2021

Jose Mourinho's side barely threatened thereafter in what was a lacklustre display from the hosts, who have now lost their last three games in a row, including their previous two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time at their new ground.

As a result, Chelsea have jumped up to sixth in the Premier League, while Spurs stay eighth in the table.

Player ratings Spurs: Lloris (7), Aurier (7), Aderweireld (6), Dier (5), Davies (4), Hojbjerg (6) , Sissoko (6), Ndombele (6), Son (5) , Bergwijn (5) , Vinicius (5)



Subs: Lamela (7) , Rodon, Moura (6)



Chelsea: Mendy (7) , Azpilicueta (8), Silva (7) , Rudiger (7), James (8), Jorginho (8), Kovacic (8), Alonso (7) , Hudson-Odoi (7), Mount (9), Werner (8)



Subs: Christensen (7), Kante (6), Pulisic (7)



Man of the match: Mason Mount

How Tuchel made it back-to-back wins

Much of the pre-match talk focussed on Werner as the misfiring Chelsea striker looked to get back among the goals again - the Blues' big-money summer signing entered the match having scored just once in his last 18 contests in all competitions - and the German very nearly did so straight from the kick-off with a header that looped inches over the bar.

That, however, was a foretaste of things to come in the first half as the visitors took an early stranglehold on proceedings, pushing their London rivals back and dominating possession as Spurs struggled to get out of their own half.

Image: Tottenham's Eric Dier fouls Chelsea's Timo Werner to concede the penalty that Jorginho converted

Carlos Vinicius, on his first Premier League start for the north Londoners, was forced to plough a lone furrow in attack and it came as little surprise when Chelsea deservedly opened the scoring midway through the first period.

Cesar Azpilicueta picked out Werner's run in the area and despite there seeming to be no real danger, Dier could not resist dangling a leg out and in so doing, the England centre-back caught his man to leave referee Andre Marriner no choice but to point to the spot.

Team news Spurs handed Carlos Vinicius his first Premier League start for the London derby against Chelsea.



Vinicius has only previously appeared as a substitute since his October loan from Benfica, but stepped up in the absence of Harry Kane, with Spurs reverting to a back four.



Meanwhile, Chelsea started with Marcos Alonso and Timo Werner in a 3-4-3 formation as N'Golo Kante missed out in Thomas Tuchel's first away game in charge.

After a mixed recent penalty record, though, Jorginho abandoned his normal hop-skip-and-a-jump routine and instead powered the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the net for his fourth league goal of the campaign, all spot-kicks.

Despite losing experienced centre-back Thiago Silva with a muscle problem nine minutes before half-time, Chelsea continued to dominate in the driving rain, going close on several occasions in the second half to doubling their lead.

Image: Chelsea's Jorginho celebrates after scoring against Tottenham

However, a combination of good defending from Serge Aurier - the right-back made a key interception to deny a certain Werner goal - poor finishing and Hugo Lloris's reflexes meant the result remained in the balance right until the very end.

And on another night, substitutes Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura may have snatched an unwarranted point for the hosts, before Vinicius headed inches wide of the far post late on as Chelsea looked to protect their slender advantage.

⛔ Thomas Tuchel is the first Chelsea manager to keep a clean sheet in his first 3 PL games in charge since Jose Mourinho in August 2004 #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/g4M9xdxt5y — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 4, 2021

Tuchel matches Mourinho feat - Opta stats

Tottenham have suffered three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2012 under André Villas-Boas.

Chelsea have won seven points in their three Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel (W2 D1), as many as they managed in their final eight top-flight games under Frank Lampard (W2 D1 L5).

Tottenham have lost four of their last five Premier League games when Harry Kane hasn't played (D1), with two of these four defeats coming against Chelsea (1-2 in February 2020 and 0-1 tonight).

Tottenham manager José Mourinho hasn't won any of his last seven meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D3 L4) - his joint-longest winless run against an opponent in his managerial career, after another run of seven games against Barcelona (between April 2011-January 2012).

Jorginho's opener for Chelsea was his 10th Premier League goal, eight of which have come from via penalties - the highest share from the spot of any player to net at least 10 times in the competition (80%).

Alongside Jamie Vardy, Anthony Martial and Patrick Bamford, Chelsea striker Timo Werner has won the joint-most number of Premier League penalties so far this season (3 each).

🧤 Fewest appearances to reach 10 PL clean sheets for Chelsea:

1️⃣5️⃣ Petr Cech

1️⃣8️⃣ EDOUARD MENDY

2️⃣1️⃣ Kepa Arrizabalaga

2️⃣4️⃣ Ed de Goey#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/lFpQAtUwGm — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 4, 2021

​​​​​​What's next?

Sheffield United

Chelsea Sunday 7th February 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Chelsea are back in action on Super Sunday when they travel to Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.15pm. Meanwhile, Tottenham also play on Sunday when they host West Brom; kick-off 12pm.