Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle: Callum Wilson nets last-minute VAR penalty against dominant Spurs

Callum Wilson's 97th-minute controversial VAR-awarded penalty continued the debate on the new handball interpretation as Newcastle held dominant Spurs to a 1-1 draw.

In a game they controlled from almost start to finish, Lucas Moura slotted the hosts ahead when Harry Kane again turned provider to tee up the Brazilian for his first goal in 22 Premier League games, as the woodwork and some superb goalkeeping from Karl Darlow kept the scoreline respectable in Newcastle's favour by the break.

Jonjo Shelvey could have provided the Magpies with a shock equaliser on the stroke of half-time but saw his volley whistle wide of the far post, while Jeff Hendrick wasted one of few chances in the second half, despite the visitors' improving on a dismal opening 45 minutes.

Image: Andy Carroll heads the ball against Eric Dier's arm, as Newcastle are awarded a controversial penalty at Tottenham

In a weekend already fuelled by handball drama at Brighton and Crystal Palace, Newcastle were awarded an injury-time penalty out of nowhere as, after checking the pitchside monitor, referee Peter Bankes adjudged Eric Dier had handled in the area - a decision which saw Jose Mourinho storm out of the dugout and down the tunnel.

In his absence, Wilson beat Hugo Lloris from the spot for an equaliser both sides could barely believe had materialised with their only shot on target of the entire game.

"You've got more trouble on your hands Premier League, FIFA, UEFA, whoever is involved. Change this now," said Sky Sports co-commentator Jamie Carragher as tempers boiled over at full-time, with a member of Tottenham's coaching staff sent off for remonstrating with the officials.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (6), Doherty (7), Sanchez (6), Dier (6), Davies (6), Winks (7), Hojbjerg (6), Lo Celso (7), Moura (7), Son (7), Kane (7).



Subs: Bergwijn (6), Ndombele (5), Lamela (6).



Newcastle: Darlow (8), Manquillo (6), Fernandez (5), Lascelles (4), Hayden (4), Ritchie (6), Almiron (5), Hendrick (5), Shelvey (6), Wilson (6), Joelinton (6).



Subs: Lewis (5), Murphy (6), Carroll (7).



Man of the match: Karl Darlow

Dominant Spurs denied by VAR

The pre-match talk of Jose Mourinho's decision to leave Dele Alli out of his squad for a second successive league game, only 48 hours after saying he was 'convinced' the midfielder would remain a Tottenham player, was soon put on the back burner as Spurs flew out of the traps against Newcastle's five-man defence.

Lo Celso's fourth-minute free-kick provided the impressive Darlow his first chance to shine, as he palmed his near-post effort away before denying Harry Kane with a superb reflex stop on the rebound.

He would be at his best again to get a firm hand on Kane's header back across goal minutes later, but with Newcastle camped in their half and struggling for an out ball, Moura's opener on 25 minutes came as little surprise.

Kane, who provided four assists in Spurs' 5-2 win at Southampton last weekend, was found by Son in space on the left, before nutmegging Isaac Hayden with a low delivery into the six-yard box which Moura stole in at the far post to finish.

Image: Lucas Moura puts Spurs in front

Team news Tottenham made only one change from the team who beat Southampton last weekend, with Tanguy Ndombele benched for Giovani Lo Celso - and Dele Alli left out of the squad again.



Newcastle brought back Joelinton and Miguel Almiron after their performances in midweek, with Matt Ritchie also restored for Jamal Lewis.

Before the break, Spurs should have added to their lead, with Son twice striking the woodwork from distance and Eric Dier missing a free header from a corner, before Newcastle - much as Tottenham had done last weekend - nearly provided a shock moments before the break, when Matt Ritchie's delivery was volleyed just wide by Shelvey.

Steve Bruce had been left audibly furious with his side's first-half defending and they improved following the interval, and could have found an equaliser with their best move of the game when Miguel Almiron found Hendrick's run, but the Irish midfielder's first-time finish flew well wide.

The new handball rule for defenders A foul will be awarded the ball hits a player who has made themselves "unnaturally bigger" with their arm. IFAB determine that a hand or arm above shoulder height is rarely a “natural position”. There can be exceptions, such as when a player is falling. Leeway can also be given with ricocheted handballs, when it comes off a nearby player of if the player cannot see the ball.

At the other end, Lo Celso again had Darlow at full stretch to keep out his low 20-yard effort, while half-time substitute Steven Bergwijn stung his palms on the volley.

Another sub Erik Lamela, who was inches from scoring at St Mary's last time out, came nearly as close from an audacious free-kick from the right which Darlow was forced to palm over, before the Achilles' heel of Spurs' one-goal advantage was exposed in farcical circumstances.

Image: Callum Wilson scored the Newcastle penalty

With Tottenham preparing to take a throw-in deep in the Newcastle half, VAR official Lee Mason signalled to referee Bankes about a potential handball in the Spurs penalty area by Dier. After a check lasting almost two and a half minutes, which saw Bankes reviewing the footage on the pitchside monitor, the referee awarded Newcastle the injury-time spot kick, with Wilson making no mistake from 12 yards to snatch a point Newcastle had never looked likely to pick up.

What the managers said...

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho: "I don't think [about the decision]. I think about my team's performance, which was really good. The first half, amazing, it should have been 3 or 4-0, easy, but Karl Darlow was fantastic and they survived.

4:38 A clearly frustrated Jose Mourinho refused to comment on the controversial late handball decision that gave Newcastle a penalty and equaliser

"We kept the control in the second half, we know the danger of the box, we kept them away from it, we know the Tottenham box is a special box so we managed to keep them away always, and then had that situation that we lost two points from.

"If I want to give some money away, I would give it to charity, I don't want to give it to the FA, so I don't want to comment."

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: "I can understand why Tottenham are going to go berserk and the way Roy Hodgson reaction yesterday - it's a total nonsense. We've got one today and we should be jumping for joy and through hoops but I'd be devastated if it was against us.

3:31 Steve Bruce said the new handball rule is nonsense, despite his side benefitting from a late decision to earn a penalty and point against Tottenham

"Maybe Roy's right, we have to all get together. We put the referee's under this enormous pressure, the handball rule has been around for years and if it's a deliberate handball then yes, but the decisions are, for me, ruining the spectacle. It was great for us today but one or two of them will go against us.

"I think we have to get together as managers and coaches to go to the Premier League and say 'this must stop'."

Man of the match - Karl Darlow

In spite of any VAR controversy, Newcastle would not have been in a position to earn themselves anything had Darlow not kept them in the game with a string of fine first-half saves.

There were barely four minutes on the clock when he produced a stunning double-save to keep out Lo Celso and Kane's efforts, and he never looked back from there.

In his post-match press conference, Spurs boss Mourinho labelled his performance as "phenomenal", which could certainly be justified as the regular back-up to Martin Dubravka made 11 saves, the most of any Newcastle goalkeeper in a Premier League game since Tim Krul's 14 - also against Tottenham - in November 2013.

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports:

"It's an absolute disgrace. An absolute joke. Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, I can understand that but everyone else in this country will say exactly what I'm saying.

"Eric Dier jumps for the ball, has no control of where his arms are going to be, it was a header half a yard away from him, hits him on the back of his arm, he has no idea what's going on. This is a joke.

"Whether it's the Premier League, the FA, FIFA, Pierluigi Collina, whoever is involved in this, stop it, because you're ruining football for everybody. Absolute joke.

"You've got more trouble on your hands Premier League, FIFA, UEFA, whoever is involved. Change this now!"

Opta facts

Newcastle have lost just two of their last seven Premier League away games against Tottenham (W4 D1), conceding no more than a single goal in any of those games.

Since Opta began collecting exact Premier League goal times in 2006, Callum Wilson's penalty equaliser for Newcastle (96:20) is the latest any side has scored with their first shot on target in a match in the competition.

Lucas Moura's opener for Tottenham was his first Premier League goal since December 2019 against Wolves, ending a run of 22 games in the competition without finding the back of the net.

Harry Kane has assisted five Premier League goals for Tottenham this season; only in 2016-17 (7) has he assisted more in any full season, while he had previously only assisted five goals in his last 54 league appearances before this campaign.

