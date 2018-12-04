Tottenham vs Southampton preview: Ralph Hasenhuttl in stands

Ralph Hasenhuttl is set to replace Mark Hughes at Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to be in the stands to watch Southampton when they face Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News understands Hasenhuttl has agreed terms on a two-and-half-year deal until the summer of 2021 to replace Mark Hughes, who was sacked after Saints' 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

The result extended Saints' winless run in the Premier League to 10 matches. They are third from bottom in the table and are the only side in the division to win less than two matches this season.

Former Saints goalkeeper Kelvin Davis will take charge of the team against Spurs.

"Maybe I can add that little bit extra and if we see a little bit that might be the difference that gets us the points we need," he said.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had won six games in a row before losing to their north London rivals.

Team news

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi will be handed a late fitness test.

The 18-year-old made his full Premier League debut against Manchester United but was withdrawn in the second half with a muscle complaint.

Mario Lemina is suspended and Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand are doubts.

Spurs team news to follow

Opta stats

Tottenham have won eight of their last 10 home league games against Southampton, losing in September 2003 and May 2016.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have won just one of their 12 Premier League meetings with Spurs (D2 L9), winning 2-1 at White Hart Lane in May 2016.

Tottenham have had three different hat-trick scorers in the Premier League against Southampton (Steffen Iversen, Jermain Defoe and Harry Kane). Only Arsenal vs Leicester and Man Utd vs Newcastle (4 each) have had more against a single opponent in the competition.

Southampton are winless in 12 games in all competitions since beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in September (D7 L5), their longest run since May-October 1998 (13).

Since the start of last season, Southampton have dropped 33 points from winning positions in the Premier League - at least seven more than any other side.

Tottenham have scored a league-high nine headed goals in the Premier League this season. However, no team have conceded more headers than Mauricio Pochettino's side (6).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored six goals in his last five Premier League games against Southampton, including a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes has lost his last four Premier League meetings with Spurs, losing by a four-goal margin each time (all with Stoke between April 2016 and December 2017).

Merson's prediction

Tottenham find themselves out of the top four now and they've got to bounce back from a bad afternoon at the Emirates. It's funny how this league changes because one week we are talking about title contenders but now they are out of the Champions League places. The Premier League is ruthless!

For the first 20 minutes at the Emirates, Tottenham turned up like Chelsea did at Wembley the week before. They thought they just had to turn up to win the game. They got caught cold before managing to fight back but once they got to 2-1 they thought they'd won the game again. Fair play to Arsenal in the end, who were hungrier than Spurs all over the pitch.

Southampton is a good game for Spurs to bounce back, though.

I don't know why Southampton kept Mark Hughes on if they knew they were going to sack him following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United. They could have just done it two weeks ago during the international break. I think they've messed this up because now you are going into a tough game without a manager and any new manager that comes in has still got to play Arsenal and Manchester City this month. You've got to worry about Southampton.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

