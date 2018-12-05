Tottenham 3-1 Southampton: Harry Kane scores as Spurs go third

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Wembley as new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl watched on from the stands.

After suffering a derby defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, Spurs were in ruthless mood as Harry Kane (9), Lucas Moura (51) and Son Heung-min (55) took advantage of some poor defending by Saints, who had first-team coach Kelvin Davies in charge following the sacking of Mark Hughes.

Hasenhuttl takes over a side second bottom of the Premier League with just one win to their name all season, although they did hit the woodwork three times at Wembley, forced Hugo Lloris into some smart second-half saves and grabbed a late goal from Charlie Austin (90+2).

Southampton's new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl watches his side face Tottenham at Wembley

Hasenhuttl begins his tenure with a trip to fellow strugglers Cardiff on Saturday.

This victory moves Mauricio Pochettino's men up to third, above their north London rivals, while Southampton are 18th and inside the relegation zone.

Player Ratings Tottenham: Lloris (8), Trippier (7), Alderweireld (7), Foyth (7), Rose (7), Winks (7), Dier (6), Moura (7), Eriksen (7), Son (7), Kane (7).



Subs: Skipp (6), Alli (6), Sissoko (6)



Southampton: McCarthy (6), Yoshida (6), Stephens (6), Cedric (6), Davis (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Targett (5), Hojbjerg (6), Armstrong (6), Gabbiadini (5), Redmond (6)



Subs: Austin (7), Romeu (6)



Tottenham looked keen in the opening stages to give the home fans something to cheer after defeat to their neighbours on Sunday. Son struck a post inside four minutes but Kane didn't miss five minutes later.

Christian Eriksen conjured up the goal with a very clever low cross following a short corner and Kane was on the same wavelength, nipping in at the near post.

Team news Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura all returned for Spurs while Saints made four changes with rare starts for James Ward-Prowse, Steven Davis, Matt Targett and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Southampton were restricted to long-range efforts but one nearly resulted in the equaliser as Lloris had to make a world-class fingertip save to push Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's rasping 30-yard drive onto the post.

There was a renewed urgency from Spurs after the break and it brought about two more goals. Moura powered home the second after latching onto a loose ball from a half-cleared corner before Son was on hand at the back post to force home after some industrious work by Kane down the right flank.

Heung-min Son celebrates his goal as Spurs cruise past Saints

With the game over, Spurs took their foot of the gas and Southampton gave them some worrying moments. Lloris could only watch as Nathan Redmond crashed an effort off the bar and then the goalkeeper produced saves to deny Hojbjerg, James Ward-Prowse and Austin, who also headed an effort off the bar.

Eventually, they did break through when Austin charged in on goal and finished into the top corner in stoppage time.

Man of the match: Hugo Lloris

It's not often the goalkeeper gets the nod for the outstanding player when his team were relatively comfortable winners but some of his saves were world class. The pick of them came in the first-half from Hojbjerg, where he somehow pushed a certain goal onto the woodwork. This was a timely reminder of why he's one of the world's best.

What's next?

Tottenham travel to Leicester on Saturday evening while - as mentioned - Southampton have an encounter with Cardiff to look forward to.