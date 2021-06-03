55' Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

55' Foul by Danny Ballard (Northern Ireland).

54' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Mykola Shaparenko.

54' Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine).

54' Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

51' Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ballard.

48' Foul by Artem Besedin (Ukraine).

48' George Saville (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

46' Foul by Artem Besedin (Ukraine).

46' Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Substitution, Ukraine. Artem Besedin replaces Roman Yaremchuk.

45' Substitution, Ukraine. Marlos Romero Bonfim replaces Oleksandr Zubkov.

Second Half begins Ukraine 1, Northern Ireland 0.

45' Substitution, Northern Ireland. Jordan Thompson replaces Niall McGinn.

45'+1' First Half ends, Ukraine 1, Northern Ireland 0.

45'+1' Attempt saved. Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.

45' Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

43' Attempt missed. Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oleksandr Zubkov.

40' Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Ukraine).

40' Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

37' Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland).

37' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Roman Yaremchuk.

36' Attempt saved. Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick McNair with a cross.

36' Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine).

36' Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Attempt blocked. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

32' Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.

32' Foul by Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland).

31' Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.

30' Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Foul by Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland).

25' Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.

24' Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Foul by Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland).

22' Offside, Ukraine. Georgi Bushchan tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Zubkov is caught offside.

18' Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).

18' Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine).

17' George Saville (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.

15' Attempt blocked. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

10' Goal! Ukraine 1, Northern Ireland 0. Oleksandr Zubkov (Ukraine) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavaev with a cross following a corner.

10' Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

9' Attempt saved. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zubkov.

1' Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.

First Half begins.