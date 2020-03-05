USA Women 2-0 England Women: Quickfire double downs Lionesses in SheBelieves opener

England's SheBelieves Cup defence got off to the worst possible start as two quickfire goals saw them beaten 2-0 by USA Women in Orlando.

The Lionesses had chances in Florida but were largely outclassed by their World Cup-winning hosts, who missed a number of openings in either half but finally found the breakthrough eight minutes into the second period.

Christen Press took full advantage after Carli Lloyd had dragged Steph Houghton out of position to curl the opener beyond Carly Telford, and to compound England's misery within two minutes Lloyd herself had netted a second when Lindsey Horan lifted a ball into the box, before she turned and smartly fired in.

England were often masters of their own downfall with a number of haphazard attempts to play out from the back, while Nikita Parris twice wasted good positions and Jill Scott inadvertently diverted a corner over the bar from close-range with the score goalless.

Player ratings USA: Naeher (7), O'Hara (6), Dahlkemper (7), Sauerbrunn (7), Dunn (6), Lavelle (8), Ertz (7), Horan (7), Heath (7), Lloyd (8), Press (7).



Subs: Rapinoe (5), Williams (6), Mewis (6).



Away Team: Telford (7), Williamson (6), Houghton (4), Bright (5), Greenwood (5), Walsh (6), Scott (5), Stanway (6), Parris (5), White (5), Hemp (7).



Subs: Nobbs (6), Duggan (5), England (6)



Woman of the match: Carli Lloyd

Defeat means Phil Neville's side, looking to hold the trophy they won 12 months ago, may now have to beat Japan on Sunday evening to hold any hope of retaining their crown.

Lionesses tamed by slick USA in Orlando

Straight from kick-off it was apparent the USA side England had narrowly lost to at the World Cup last summer had increased the gulf in class between the two sides.

The Lionesses struggled for long periods to get out of their half, in part due to the hosts' slick pressing game but also their own inability to play out from the back, despite a continued determination to do so. From one spell of pressure Rose Lavelle tested Carly Telford, who was equal to her curling effort.

A slip from Steph Houghton from a poor attempted clearance then allowed Horan a chance to shoot inside the box, with Telford again big and bold to snuff out her initial effort. Before the USA midfielder could attempt a second a foul was given against her despite minimal contact with the England defence - and the visitors' blushes were saved.

Image: Carly Telford had a fine game for England despite conceding twice

England did have chances before the break, with Parris heading straight at Alyssa Naeher before the offside flag was raised, while Scott came closest despite not knowing a great deal about the glancing header from a corner which she turned over the USA bar with an outstretched leg.

Phil Neville looked frustrated as he made his way down the touchline at the interval, but must have been buoyed by the way the Lionesses emerged for the second half. Within minutes Parris had been denied again by Naeher as the visitors started on the front foot, but soon a one-two sucker punch deflated their optimism in two swift minutes.

First Houghton allowed herself to become sucked out of defence when Lloyd dropped deep, with Press taking advantage of the extra space to beat Telford with a lovely finish from just outside the box.

Then with England still reeling, the USA grabbed a quickfire second as Hughton and Millie Bright both stepped up from centre-back, allowing Horan to chip the ball to Lloyd, who turned and finished confidently to all-but seal victory in the blink of an eye.

From then on the World Cup winners showcased their added class and should have added to their lead. Horan nodded over when it looked easier to score from a corner, while Lloyd's wonderful connection on a rising effort from the edge of the box was a whisker away from flying the right side of the crossbar.

At the other end, substitute Beth England swivelled and fired another half-chance for England over - but even on a night of few opportunities for the visitors, it was at the other end of the pitch where their real worries had come.

England finish the night bottom of the SheBelieves Cup group after Spain's 3-1 win over Japan earlier in the day, ahead of playing the latter side on Sunday at 6.15pm.

Analysis: Lionesses losses stacking up

Sky Sports' Jess Creighton in Florida:

"Granted England were underdogs going into this match against the world champions but it is still another loss on their record. That's six in their last nine games now.

"The Lionesses lacked composure on the ball and didn't create enough chances. Eight shots on goal compared to USA's 22 tells its own story. Defenders failed to close down both Christen Press and Carli Lloyd for the goals, leaving them with far too much space and time to shoot.

"But these aren't new issues. These are the same problems that were being discussed during England's post-World Cup slump.

"England will need much improved performances against Japan and Spain in their next matches if they are to have any chance of retaining their trophy."