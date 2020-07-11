Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

90'+5' Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

90'+4' Foul by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).

90'+4' Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

90'+3' Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+3' Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

90'+2' Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enes Ünal.

87' Attempt missed. Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Waldo Rubio.

84' Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

84' Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

82' Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

82' Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).

82' Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Junior Firpo.

81' Attempt blocked. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

80' Substitution, Real Valladolid. Waldo Rubio replaces Óscar Plano.

78' Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

76' Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.

75' Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi Moyano.

74' Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Sergio Busquets.

70' Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

70' Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

70' Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

69' Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

69' Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Óscar Plano.

66' Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Moyano with a cross.

65' Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

65' Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

65' Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

63' Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jordi Masip.

63' Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

62' Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

62' Foul by Nacho (Real Valladolid).

61' Substitution, Real Valladolid. Sandro Ramírez replaces Sergi Guardiola.

61' Attempt missed. Javi Sánchez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho with a cross following a set piece situation.

60' Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hervías with a cross.

59' Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

59' Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

58' Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.

57' Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Riqui Puig.

57' Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Clément Lenglet.

56' Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

56' Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).

54' Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

52' Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kike Pérez.

49' Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

47' Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Foul by Javi Sánchez (Real Valladolid).

46' Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Second Half begins Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

45' Substitution, Barcelona. Luis Suárez replaces Antoine Griezmann.

45' Substitution, Real Valladolid. Pablo Hervías replaces Joaquín Fernández.

45' Substitution, Real Valladolid. Enes Ünal replaces Rubén Alcaraz.

45'+4' First Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

45'+4' Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+4' Foul by Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid).

45' Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45' Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45' Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).

45' Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).

42' Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergi Guardiola.

42' Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi Moyano.

42' Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

40' Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

40' Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

40' Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

38' Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

38' Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

36' Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

36' Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

31' Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

31' Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid).

29' Attempt blocked. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.

25' Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

25' Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25' Substitution, Real Valladolid. Nacho replaces Raúl García because of an injury.

24' Attempt saved. Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

22' Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín Fernández.

21' Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).

19' Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

18' Attempt blocked. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

17' Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

17' Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15' Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

14' Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

14' Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kiko Olivas.

8' Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

8' Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

3' Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).

3' Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Hand ball by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).

1' Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

First Half begins.