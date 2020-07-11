Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona. Spanish La Liga.

Jose Zorrilla.

Real Valladolid 0

    Barcelona 1

    • A Vidal (15th minute)

    full_time icon

    Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enes Ünal.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Waldo Rubio.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Junior Firpo.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Waldo Rubio replaces Óscar Plano.

    yellow_card icon

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi Moyano.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Sergio Busquets.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Óscar Plano.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Moyano with a cross.

    yellow_card icon

    Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jordi Masip.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nacho (Real Valladolid).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Sandro Ramírez replaces Sergi Guardiola.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Javi Sánchez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho with a cross following a set piece situation.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hervías with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Riqui Puig.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Clément Lenglet.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kike Pérez.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Javi Sánchez (Real Valladolid).

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Barcelona. Luis Suárez replaces Antoine Griezmann.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Pablo Hervías replaces Joaquín Fernández.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Enes Ünal replaces Rubén Alcaraz.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

    free_kick_won icon

    Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid).

    yellow_card icon

    Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergi Guardiola.

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi Moyano.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

    yellow_card icon

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Nacho replaces Raúl García because of an injury.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín Fernández.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kiko Olivas.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.